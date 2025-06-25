Northpoint Development Breaks Ground On Wally's Distribution Facility At Fox Field Commerce Center

Groundbreaking Ceremony

Presentation of Proclamation

LANCASTER, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NorthPoint Development officially celebrated the groundbreaking of Wally's Distribution at Fox Field Commerce Center, marking a major step forward in a multi-building industrial development designed to deliver long-term economic impact in Lancaster. The event, held on June 18, featured remarks from Lancaster City Councilmembers Ken Mann and Lauren Hughes-Leslie, NorthPoint Executive Vice President Jack Lac, and Wally's Distribution Owner Yaakov Nourollah.The Wally's Distribution facility, a 274,211-square-foot build-to-suit project, is the first of five planned buildings at Fox Field Commerce Center, which will ultimately deliver 2.87 million square feet of industrial space. The site officially broke ground on June 2, 2025, with building turnover and occupancy scheduled for Q1 2026.NorthPoint has committed $18.8 million in capital investment to the construction of the shell building. Combined with Wally's contribution to the overall project, the facility is expected to create nearly 200 new construction and operational jobs for Los Angeles County.“This groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction. It reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and local job creation,” said Jack Lac, Executive Vice President at NorthPoint Development.“Our investment into Lancaster works to develop the site for long-term sustainability by putting the site into production, generating taxes into the community, and further strengthening the economy through job creation.”City officials also presented a formal proclamation recognizing the significance of the project for the Lancaster community."Lancaster is thrilled to welcome Wally's Distribution as the first project to break ground at the Fox Field Commerce Center," said Mayor R. Rex Parris. "This development represents real progress-creating good-paying jobs, attracting new business, and building momentum for long-term economic growth in our city. We're proud to partner with NorthPoint on a project that reflects Lancaster's vision for a future that's both dynamic and opportunity-driven.”Fox Field Commerce Center reflects NorthPoint's broader commitment to repurposing underutilized sites into high-performing industrial developments that contribute to economic resilience and regional vitality.

Media Team

NorthPoint Development

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.