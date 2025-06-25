Coalition To Improve Access To Cancer Care Applauds Reintroduction Of The Cancer Drug Parity Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition to Improve Access to Cancer Care (CIACC) applauds the reintroduction of the Cancer Drug Parity Act, bipartisan legislation that would require group and individual health insurance plans to cover oral and self-administered anticancer medications on terms no less favorable than those covering intravenous (IV), injected, or port-administered therapies. The bill aims to eliminate outdated insurance practices that make it more expensive for patients to access self-administered cancer treatments, even when those treatments are the most appropriate or only option available.

“Patients should not face higher costs simply because their cancer treatment comes in a pill instead of an IV,” said Danielle Doheny, Director of Public Policy and Advocacy at the International Myeloma Foundation, who leads the Coalition to Improve Access to Cancer Care.“This legislation ensures that treatment decisions are guided by what is medically best for the patient and not by outdated insurance structures that create unnecessary financial barriers for patients.”

“The lymphoma community has witnessed incredible advancement in the treatment of the disease through the development of innovative and effective therapies, including oral treatments. The Cancer Drug Parity Act seeks to protect patient access to the cancer treatments prescribed by their doctors; we support the reintroduction of this legislation on behalf of the patients and families we exist to serve,” said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer, Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Traditionally, IV cancer drugs are covered under a health plan's medical benefit, often resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs for patients. In contrast, oral and self-administered cancer drugs are typically covered under the pharmacy benefit, where patients may face high copays, coinsurance, or deductibles. The Cancer Drug Parity Act would correct this imbalance by requiring parity in how insurers cover and reimburse cancer treatments, regardless of how they are administered.

“This bill provides us another valuable tool to mitigate the significant and burdensome out-of-pocket medical expenses facing individuals with a cancer diagnosis,” said Joanna Fawzy Doran, Esq., CEO of Triage Cancer.

"Oral therapies are sometimes not only the best option but the only option for a patient, especially those living with metastatic breast cancer. Unfortunately, they remain out of reach for many,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy & Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.“Treatment decisions should be determined by a patient and their provider, not dictated by outdated insurance coverage benefit design. Komen is proud to support the Cancer Drug Parity Act, ensuring breast cancer patients have the ability to choose the best treatment for them without unneeded barriers."

Healthcare providers echo the concern that patients should not face financial hardship simply because the most effective or convenient drug is in pill form.“As providers, we have seen tremendous progress in cancer treatments, and the Cancer Drug Parity Act would protect patients' access to the treatments their oncologists prescribe. By ensuring that patient cost sharing for oral anticancer drugs is no less favorable than for IV chemotherapy, this bill would help remove one financial barrier to care and ensure patients get the right treatment,” said Robert Mancini, PharmD, BCOP, FHOPA, President of the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association.

Jessica MacIntyre, DNP, MBA, APRN, AOCNP®, FAANP, President of the Oncology Nursing Society, emphasized the importance of equitable access to modern therapies:

“The Oncology Nursing Society strongly supports the reintroduction of the Cancer Drug Parity Act. This legislation is crucial in ensuring that patients have equitable access to lifesaving cancer treatments regardless of the administration method. By eliminating the disparity between oral and intravenous cancer drug coverage, we can improve patient outcomes, reduce financial burdens, and advance the overall quality of cancer care. ONS is proud to stand with our coalition partners in advocating for this important bill.”

Leading cancer advocacy organizations have also reaffirmed their support.“The Cancer Drug Parity Act would help protect patients' access to their prescribed cancer treatments. By ensuring that patient cost sharing is no more burdensome for oral anticancer drugs than it is for IV anticancer drugs, the bill would remove one of the many financial barriers to care and help ensure patients get the right treatment at the right time. We strongly support this legislation and urge Congress to pass it as soon as possible,” said Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Board Chair Lynn M. Schuchter, MD, FASCO.

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) includes the Cancer Drug Parity Act among its public policy priorities and supports its reintroduction in Congress. This legislation is critical for eliminating financial barriers and reducing health disparities that limit patients' access to cancer care.

Lisa Lacasse, President of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, further underscored the bill's impact:

“Disparities in out-of-pocket costs for oral cancer treatments can impact patient and physician decision-making and can lead to patients forgoing the best treatment for their disease. Many patients prefer, when appropriate, chemotherapies that are available in pill form because it is easier to administer and can allow them to have a better quality of life. The Cancer Drug Parity Act would equalize out-of-pocket costs for cancer drugs, whether they're taken orally or delivered intravenously. We urge Congress to advance this lifesaving, bipartisan legislation.”

For lung cancer patients, oral targeted therapies have become a cornerstone of treatment.“The Cancer Drug Parity Act puts patients first,” said Laurie Ambrose, President and CEO of GO2 for Lung Cancer.“This legislation would ensure that healthcare plans covering cancer treatments provide equal access to oral therapies at the same out-of-pocket cost as IV, port, or injection treatments. As more lung cancer treatments become available, patients deserve affordable options that allow them to spend less time in clinics and more time living their lives.”

“Over the last 15 years, we've seen remarkable advances in lung cancer treatment, particularly in the development of new oral therapies,” said Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation.“We applaud the reintroduction of the Cancer Drug Parity Act, which would improve access to innovative treatments by equalizing cost-sharing between oral and intravenous therapies. Patients should have access to the best possible care without having to worry about outdated insurance practices.”

The Coalition to Improve Access to Cancer Care urges Congress to act quickly to pass the Cancer Drug Parity Act. The bill will remove financial barriers to care, support treatment innovation, and bring insurance coverage in line with the way cancer is increasingly treated today.

About the Coalition to Improve Access to Cancer Care

The Coalition for Improved Access to Cancer Care (CIACC) is a patient-focused organization representing patients, health-care professionals, care centers and industry committed to ensuring cancer patients have equal access to all approved cancer regimes, including (but not limited to) oral and intravenous drugs, injections, surgery, radiation, transplantation, etc.

Media Contact

Danielle Doheny, International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) Director of Public Policy and Advocacy

Phone: 202-531-7954

Email: ...