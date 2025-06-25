Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian air defense forces shoot down micro aerial vehicles

Iranian air defense forces shoot down micro aerial vehicles


2025-06-25 08:14:46
(MENAFN) Iranian air defense units shot down multiple micro aerial vehicles (MAVs) over the northern city of Rasht on Tuesday night, according to reports from local authorities.

Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Governor for Security and Law Enforcement in Gilan Province, stated that Rasht had been targeted by "invading" MAVs. However, he did not clarify the origin of the drones or whether they were linked to Israel.

This incident occurred in the context of heightened regional tension following Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on June 13, which hit various Iranian locations, including military and nuclear facilities. Those strikes resulted in the deaths of senior military officers, nuclear experts, and civilians.

In retaliation, Iran launched multiple missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, causing significant casualties and destruction.

Both countries agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday, bringing a halt to nearly two weeks of escalating military actions.

MENAFN25062025000045017281ID1109722101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search