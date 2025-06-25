Next-Gen Technologies & Tools Driving EV Research Conference 2025 Advancements And Disruptive Technologies From Isolation To Single Vesicle Analysis (Skokie, Illinois, US - September 11-12, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join the Next-Gen Technologies & Tools for EV Research Conference in Skokie, Illinois, for a 2-day event featuring scientific presentations, technology spotlights, hands-on demos, and networking opportunities. Explore the latest in EV research and tools with leading experts and companies.

The Next-Gen Technologies & Tools for EV Research Conference brings together researchers from academic institutions and companies in the Chicago North Shore/Skokie, Illinois area for a 2-day intensive event.

The goal of this event is to discuss the latest research in EVs and complement this with the latest technologies and tools enabling EV research.

Companies will showcase their products and services and engage the participants with hands-on demonstrations on their instrumentation and address questions of usage as well as run EV samples onsite to demo the products.

This event includes the following:



Scientific Presentations from Invited Speakers from Academic Institutions

Technology Spotlight Presentations from Companies Focused in the EV Space

Exhibits

Hands-on Demos by Companies Developing and Commercializing Instruments Enabling Various Aspects of EV Research Networking Opportunities Over Lunches and Evening Reception

Agenda:



Emerging Areas in EV Research

Various Platforms for the Isolation of EVs Characterization of EVs -- NTA and Beyond

Downstream Analysis of EV Cargo -- RNAs, Proteins and Lipids

Platforms for Single EV Analysis -- Flow Cytometry Advancements in Technologies and New Disruptive Technologies in EV Research

Speakers



Brian Cunningham, Professor and Intel Alumni Endowed Chair, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Conference Co-Chairperson

Erhard Bieberich , Professor, Department of Physiology, College of Medicine, University of Kentucky - Conference Co-Chairperson

Erik Nelson, Associate Professor of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, Co-Program Lead, Cancer Center at Illinois, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Johnny Zhuang, Business Development & Product Application Scientist, EXODUS BIO

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

Colin Hisey, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Northwestern University

Hyunjoon Kong, Professor, Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Marni Boppart, Professor, Department of Health and Kinesiology, Beckman Institute, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc. -- Conference Premier Sponsor

Jae-Won Shin, Associate Professor, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Stephen Boppart , Professor and Grainger Distinguished Chair in Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

For more information about this conference visit

