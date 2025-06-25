Skandha Partners With EFC To Bolster Global Media Capability Center (MCC) Infrastructure And Services For M&E Platforms

Skandha partners with EFC to bolster Global Media Capability Centers

Skandha's MCCs address the unique demands of M&E businesses that blend creative, operation, and technical expertise

Collaboration with space-branded real estate specialist brings next level offshoring agility by managing complete lifecycle of content ​​

- Yogesh Salian - CEO & Founder, Skandha Media ServicesMUMBAI, MUMBAI, INDIA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skandha Media Services , a leader in broadcast and digital media technology and operation​ ​​services ​that leverage cloud technology, automation, AI, and machine learning, has partnered with dynamic workspace and physical infra specialists, EFC Limited.With fully managed workspaces across seven states, including key business hubs like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gurugram, EFC is already enabling operations for several established GCCs in India.This alliance expands Skandha's capability to provide customized and financially sustainable solutions that accelerate market entry and growth, particularly for international clients aiming to offshore their media facilities and servers on past GCC interactions.The rise of GCCs and MCCsAccording to a recent report by EY, India hosts in excess of 1,580 GCCs, including 50 M&E GCCs (i.e. MCCs).- MCCs address the unique demands of M&E businesses that blend creative, operation, and technical expertise- MCCs are specialist hubs built to centralize, optimize and scale media operations across broadcast, digital, sports, gaming, publishing and advertising- MCCs offer efficiencies in localization, compliance, post-production and VFX, ad-tech and programmatic media buying, news and sport production, audience insights and data analytics, global-scaled delivery, high-volume media workflows and content creation​​- Prolific media brands such as Bloomberg, Comcast, Disney, ESPN, Thomson Reuters and Warner Bros. Discovery are using GCC/MCC hubs in India​​​​​- MCC's offer media tech and software companies strategic offshoring of engineering technical support services to their clientsSkandha collaborated with EFC on a high-impact space-branding project for MCC opportunities, showcasing its ability to deliver large-scale rollouts with agility and precision.Remaining Competitive“EFC's experienced leadership in workspace and real estate, and its readily available capacity, can easily accommodate our MCC infrastructure,” explains Yogesh Salian, CEO & founder of Skandha Media Services.“This means we can provide fully outsourced end-to-end services, along with the infra, processes and people to support the entire media workflow spectrum - from broadcast playout, live event support, ad insertion and ad monetization, to content rights management, content services and post-production processes.This collaboration allows us to offer our domestic and international clients not only economies of scale in infrastructure but also highly efficient and scalable operations.”“Skandha has become a well-known brand in the region with a strategic vision that will benefit M&E customers worldwide,” said founder of EFC Ltd., Umesh Sahay.“We're delighted they have chosen EFC to host their MCCs to bolster services and help their customers stay ahead in such a competitive landscape.”Value-driven outsourcingAfter years of emphasizing revenue growth and expanding their subscriber base, global M&E companies are now shifting their attention toward maximizing profitability.By offshoring infrastructure and services to Skandha, national and international broadcasters, OTT platforms, sports and live events production organizations will no longer be burdened with CAPEX for infra investment and can aim to reduce in-house OPEX.Organizations retain full control over their operations, enabling seamless scaling with end-to-end flexibility in terms of infrastructure, people, technology and process; without dependency on multiple third parties. Plus, with Skandha's MCC AI-driven workflow, secure enablement and automated quality control, this service can be turned around faster than ever before.“We're confident that our expanded Global Media Capability Center will help amplify brand presence across diverse platforms and environments,” Salian adds.“This partnership will help us to rapidly scale operations and empower our customers to navigate rising content consumption, rapid digitalization and cost pressure with agility.”For more information, please visit .

Susie Haldar

WAYSU Ltd.

+44 7533 957555

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.