QSE Index Rises 0.21% At Start Of Trading
Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose by 0.21% at the beginning of Wednesday's trading, adding 22.10 points to reach the level of 10,553 points, compared to the previous closing, backed by all sectors.Read Also
Qatar Stock Exchange index soars to new heights amid regional tensions
QSE figures attributed the rise in the general index to the positive performance of Real Estate by 0.76%, Insurance by 0.47%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.43%, Banks and Financial Services by 0.38%, Transportation by 0.24%, Industrials by 0.15%, and Telecoms by 0.03%.
At 10:00 AM, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 4,734 transactions worth QR 656.246 million, distributed over 146.060 million shares.
