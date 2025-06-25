Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QSE Index Rises 0.21% At Start Of Trading

QSE Index Rises 0.21% At Start Of Trading


2025-06-25 05:15:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose by 0.21% at the beginning of Wednesday's trading, adding 22.10 points to reach the level of 10,553 points, compared to the previous closing, backed by all sectors.

Read Also
  • Qatar Stock Exchange index soars to new heights amid regional tensions

QSE figures attributed the rise in the general index to the positive performance of Real Estate by 0.76%, Insurance by 0.47%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.43%, Banks and Financial Services by 0.38%, Transportation by 0.24%, Industrials by 0.15%, and Telecoms by 0.03%.

At 10:00 AM, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 4,734 transactions worth QR 656.246 million, distributed over 146.060 million shares.

MENAFN25062025000063011010ID1109721108

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search