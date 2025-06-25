Stealth AI Lab Thinking Machines Snaps Up $2 Billion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) A six-month-old San Francisco‐based venture, Thinking Machines Lab, has secured a staggering $2 billion seed round, propelling its valuation to at least $10 billion. Led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Conviction Partners and reportedly the government of Albania, this marks one of the largest initial funding rounds in Silicon Valley history.

Founded in February 2025 by former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, the company has assembled a formidable team of around 30 engineers and researchers. This group notably includes OpenAI co‐founder and chief scientist John Schulman, former OpenAI head of special projects Jonathan Lachman, Barret Zoph, Alec Radford, Bob McGrew and veterans from Meta and Mistral. Murati, whose leadership was central to ChatGPT, DALL‐E and OpenAI's voice initiatives, holds a deciding vote on the board, giving her outsized control over strategic decisions.

The round demands minimum commitments of $50 million per investor, reflecting intense belief in AI and trust in Murati's leadership. Though the startup has yet to announce a product, generate revenue or share a public roadmap, investor enthusiasm remains undimmed. Some insiders suggest the lab is focussed on developing general‐purpose or agent‐based AI systems that are more interpretable and customisable than current offerings.

Operating under a cloak of secrecy, Thinking Machines emphasises safety and openness in AI research, potentially contributing to open‐source safety frameworks-a stance that aligns with growing industry concerns regarding AI governance. The ambitious raise occurs amid a surge in funding for AI labs led by former OpenAI executives; Ilya Sutskever's Safe Superintelligence secured $1 billion earlier this year at a $32 billion valuation.

Meta reportedly pursued acquisition talks with Thinking Machines, alongside other AI startups like Perplexity and Safe Superintelligence, though discussions fell through owing to valuation differences. This reflects larger strategic moves among technology giants to bring leading AI talent in-house amid a wave of new AI ventures.

Investors appear undeterred by the absence of tangible outputs. Analysts attribute this to the so‐called“power law” of venture investing-putting large sums into a few outlier founders poised to deliver transformative impact. Moreover, with the high‐stakes environment, acquisitions by large tech firms, even without public products, are viewed as viable returns on investment.

Thinking Machines Lab embodies the latest phase of AI innovation: elite teams, vast funding, and a focus on building next‐gen AI systems in stealth. The coming months will be crucial as they translate financial firepower and technical pedigree into breakthrough capabilities capable of influencing the competitive dynamics between OpenAI, Anthropic, nearly every tech giant, and emerging labs.

