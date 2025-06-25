Qatar Affirms Foreign Policy Based On Strengthening International Solidarity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar affirmed its adoption, over the past four decades, of a foreign policy based on strengthening international solidarity with all countries and regional and international organizations, pointing out that it has worked to implement numerous educational and development projects in various regions around the globe to achieve global peace and contribute to development efforts in various fields.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement, delivered yesterday by Third Secretary in the Legal Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Ali Al Baker, during the interactive dialogue with the independent expert on human rights and international solidarity, item No. 3, within the framework of the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Baker stressed the importance of international solidarity in promoting and protecting the rights of individuals and peoples, explaining that, despite the fact that the responsibility for promoting and protecting human rights at the national level lies primarily with governments, international solidarity is crucially valuable to strengthen national efforts and assist governments in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to realize these rights.

The growing challenges facing the world's countries and societies today require greater attention to international solidarity than ever before, he said, pointing out that this calls for international and regional development partnerships and cooperation that allow for the exchange of expertise and good practices, mitigate inequalities between countries, and preserve the rights of peoples. This enables them to confront their challenges, respond to their needs, and preserve their cultures and identities across generations, so that no one is left behind in the development process, he added.

