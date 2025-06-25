Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar temporarily closes its airspace due to Iran-Israel escalation

Qatar temporarily closes its airspace due to Iran-Israel escalation


2025-06-25 03:42:55
(MENAFN) Due to escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, causing 10 Qatar Airways planes to be redirected to Istanbul Airport. The aircraft arrived Monday night and remained there until receiving clearance to continue their journey to Qatar.

While grounded at Istanbul Airport, the planes were accommodated with fueling and catering services in various sections of the airport.

The airspace closure followed Iran’s missile strikes on the U.S. military’s Al Udeid Air Base located in Qatar.

After the decision to reopen its airspace, Qatar resumed normal air traffic, and the diverted planes departed for Doha, the Qatari capital.

This temporary suspension of Qatar’s airspace lasted only from Monday evening until regional conditions allowed for safe reopening.

MENAFN25062025000045017281ID1109720528

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search