Qatar temporarily closes its airspace due to Iran-Israel escalation
(MENAFN) Due to escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, causing 10 Qatar Airways planes to be redirected to Istanbul Airport. The aircraft arrived Monday night and remained there until receiving clearance to continue their journey to Qatar.
While grounded at Istanbul Airport, the planes were accommodated with fueling and catering services in various sections of the airport.
The airspace closure followed Iran’s missile strikes on the U.S. military’s Al Udeid Air Base located in Qatar.
After the decision to reopen its airspace, Qatar resumed normal air traffic, and the diverted planes departed for Doha, the Qatari capital.
This temporary suspension of Qatar’s airspace lasted only from Monday evening until regional conditions allowed for safe reopening.
