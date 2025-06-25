403
BIBF Signs Strategic Agreement with OpenThinking Academy to Launch the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) Programme in Bahrain
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, 25 June 2025 – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with OpenThinking Academy, an authorised training provider accredited by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), to offer the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) programme in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, Mr. Iyad Mourtada, Managing Director of OpenThinking Academy, and Mr. Bassam Kazerooni, Acting Head of the Banking & Finance Centre at BIBF.
The CFE certification is a globally recognised professional qualification in the field of fraud prevention and financial investigations. It combines expertise in forensic accounting, law, investigative techniques, and fraud detection and prevention strategies.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh stated: "This collaboration reflects our continued efforts to support Bahraini and regional professionals working to combat financial crimes. Through this partnership, we are offering a globally respected credential that promotes higher standards of integrity and transparency in the workplace."
Mr. Iyad Mourtada also highlighted the importance of this collaboration, noting that the programme will empower professionals in compliance, auditing, risk management, and financial security with internationally benchmarked skills and knowledge.
The first intake of the CFE programme is scheduled to begin in September 2025 at the BIBF premises, led by a team of certified instructors and industry experts.
The programme is specifically designed for professionals working in compliance, internal audit, fraud investigation, risk management, accounting, law, and public sector oversight bodies. It also targets fraud investigators in the banking and insurance sectors.
Participants will benefit from a comprehensive training package that includes one-year ACFE membership, access to the digital Fraud Examiners Manual, exam preparation materials, mock exams, and 30 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit hours.
