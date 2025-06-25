403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza death toll continues, surpassing fifty-six thousand
(MENAFN) The death toll from Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza has risen to at least 56,077 since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday.
In the latest update, authorities reported that 79 more bodies had been recovered in the past 24 hours, while 289 individuals sustained injuries. This brings the total number of people wounded in the conflict to 131,848.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement noted, highlighting the ongoing difficulty of humanitarian and medical efforts amid continued violence.
Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military operations following a temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange that began in January, an additional 5,759 people have been killed and 19,807 injured.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza.
Israel is also currently facing a genocide case brought before the International Court of Justice over its actions in the Gaza Strip.
In the latest update, authorities reported that 79 more bodies had been recovered in the past 24 hours, while 289 individuals sustained injuries. This brings the total number of people wounded in the conflict to 131,848.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement noted, highlighting the ongoing difficulty of humanitarian and medical efforts amid continued violence.
Since March 18, when Israel resumed its military operations following a temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange that began in January, an additional 5,759 people have been killed and 19,807 injured.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza.
Israel is also currently facing a genocide case brought before the International Court of Justice over its actions in the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment