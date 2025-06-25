403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
How to Train Your Dragon fans get double the fun at ROXY Cinemas and MOTIONGATE™ Dubai
(MENAFN- Current Global) MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park has teamed up with ROXY Cinemas to give audiences the ultimate Dragons double feature. With the magic of How to Train Your Dragon being on the big screen, fans can go beyond the cinema and straight into the world of Berk itself.
Until the end of the month, guests who watch How to Train Your Dragon at any ROXY Cinemas location will receive an exclusive voucher with 40% off entry to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, allowing them to experience the fully themed world for just AED 199 per person.
At MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the legendary Isle of Berk comes to life in an experience that’s as epic as the franchise itself, and the best part? Much of its indoors, so little dragon fans and their families can quest, feast, and fly without breaking a sweat. Step into Viking life by joining interactive training camps, meeting Toothless, learning how to train dragons from Hiccup and Astrid, and taking on adventurous quests across the land.
Guests can feel the wind beneath their wings on the exhilarating Dragon Gliders flying rollercoasters, ride the zany Swinging Viking, enjoy spectacular live shows, and discover themed entertainment around every corner as they live out the full How to Train Your Dragon experience.
Feast like a true Viking at the Dragon Flame Grill, where guests can find bold, spicy flavours, hearty curry dishes, and delicious shawarma, followed by a refreshing scoop at the ice cream kiosk to cool the palate.
For those looking to take a piece of the magic home, Hiccup’s Workshop is filled with exclusive merchandise, from quirky stationery and fun gadgets to themed apparel and accessories inspired by the franchise.
From dragon quests and Viking-style activities to unique merchandise inspired by Berk, the experience offers something for fans of all ages to enjoy.
Tickets start at AED 249 per person when booked online exclusively through MOTIONGATE™ Dubai. And for ROXY Cinemas moviegoers, that special voucher brings the price down to just AED 199, redeemable at the gate until the 30th of the June.
So gather the clan, catch the movie at ROXY Cinemas, and get ready to live the legend together at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai.
For more information and bookings, please visit and
Until the end of the month, guests who watch How to Train Your Dragon at any ROXY Cinemas location will receive an exclusive voucher with 40% off entry to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, allowing them to experience the fully themed world for just AED 199 per person.
At MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the legendary Isle of Berk comes to life in an experience that’s as epic as the franchise itself, and the best part? Much of its indoors, so little dragon fans and their families can quest, feast, and fly without breaking a sweat. Step into Viking life by joining interactive training camps, meeting Toothless, learning how to train dragons from Hiccup and Astrid, and taking on adventurous quests across the land.
Guests can feel the wind beneath their wings on the exhilarating Dragon Gliders flying rollercoasters, ride the zany Swinging Viking, enjoy spectacular live shows, and discover themed entertainment around every corner as they live out the full How to Train Your Dragon experience.
Feast like a true Viking at the Dragon Flame Grill, where guests can find bold, spicy flavours, hearty curry dishes, and delicious shawarma, followed by a refreshing scoop at the ice cream kiosk to cool the palate.
For those looking to take a piece of the magic home, Hiccup’s Workshop is filled with exclusive merchandise, from quirky stationery and fun gadgets to themed apparel and accessories inspired by the franchise.
From dragon quests and Viking-style activities to unique merchandise inspired by Berk, the experience offers something for fans of all ages to enjoy.
Tickets start at AED 249 per person when booked online exclusively through MOTIONGATE™ Dubai. And for ROXY Cinemas moviegoers, that special voucher brings the price down to just AED 199, redeemable at the gate until the 30th of the June.
So gather the clan, catch the movie at ROXY Cinemas, and get ready to live the legend together at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai.
For more information and bookings, please visit and
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment