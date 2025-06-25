Exhibition At The Spanish Cultural Center Pays Tribute To Abstract Art As A Means Of Expression And Freedom For The LGBTIQ+ Community In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Spanish Cultural Center will open its exhibition“Abstractio Cuir: Abstraction in Queer Costa Rican Art” next Friday, June 27, at 7 p.m. in Barrio Escalante. This exhibitio is dedicated to abstract art as a means of expression and freedom within the LGBTIQ+ community .

The exhibition, curated by Gary Hior, seeks to highlight the role of abstraction in the Costa Rican art scen and its connection to dissident identities and experiences. The resulting exhibition revisits the history of abstract art within the LGBTIQ+ community, highlighting how this visual language has allowed many artists to explore their identity and challenge the limits imposed by society.

The exhibits include Ale Rambar, Alina González, Diana Gardeneira, Dino Urpí, Emma Segura Calderón, Erik F. Rojas, Fabio Herrera, Guillermo Jiménez, Javier Martén, Jonatan Alfaro, Jorge Murillo, Mariela A. Porras Chaverri, Mario Cárdenas Hernández, Mario Maffioli, Néstor Fajardo, and Roberto Lizano.

“In parallel with the content of the exhibition, this initiative is an institutional effort to continue promoting openly convened spaces to democratize access to the artistic community,” explained Iris Lam Chen, the exhibition's cultural manager.“The thematic approach was selected from our ongoing open reception of curatorial proposals, and the list of artists is composed of individuals who also participated in our open call for artists.”

Ricardo Ramón Jarne, director of the Spanish Cultural Center, also stated that“in these times of constant attacks on the LGBTIQ+ community, we must honor the pioneers and those who, through their artistic expressions, gave visibility to queer people. This is not only an artistic matter, but also a political one.”

In addition, there will also be a party on opening day to commemorate International LGBTIQ+ Pride Day. The party will feature a contest for the most abstract outfit with a prize of $300, a performance by the renowned Costa Rican ballroom collective, House of Xclusive Lanvin, a ballroom competition with a prize of two months of free classes at JB Academy, and live music by SØNØRÆ and Las musas desconectadas (El Salvador).

Finally, the Center will participate in the Diversity March on Sunday, June 29th, with the float“Queer Vaudeville: A Carnival of Non-Fitting,” a proposal by cultural manager Alejandro Vargas, selected from the CCE's open call for entries.

Location: Centro Cultural de España, Barrio Escalante

Dates: June 27th to September 21st, 2025

Opening: June 27th at 7 p.m. – Free admission

