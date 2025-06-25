Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Guadeloupe Representative Slams French Colonial Legacy At Baku Conference


2025-06-25 02:05:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25 . France has played a central role in keeping Guadeloupe under colonial rule for four centuries, said Jose Martin Jean-Pierre, a representative of Guadeloupe, at the international conference "Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Perspectives," Trend reports.

He recalled the suffering endured by the people of Guadeloupe throughout this time.

"A great deal of blood was shed on our islands. Our representatives fought bravely in these wars, yet the wealth of our people was taken from them," Jean-Pierre said.

He noted that Guadeloupe's land had long been subjected to exploitation attempts.“Some could not endure our climate. Women and children were used as tools and instruments. This international terrorist activity lasted for several centuries,” he added.

According to Jean-Pierre, people from different backgrounds united in the fight against colonialism, which strengthened Western dominance and led to the deportation of Africans.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Baku Initiative Group for its support of Guadeloupe's struggle.

