Ucartz Expands AI Infrastructure With Dedicated GPU Servers For Deepseek And Open-Source AI Development

Kerala, India, 25th June 2025, Ucartz, an ISO-certified hosting provider recognized by hostadvice, today announced the launch of GPU dedicated server solutions specifically optimized for DeepSeek and other open-source AI model deployment. The new infrastructure offerings start at $299/month and target the growing demand for cost-effective AI compute resources among developers and enterprises.







The dedicated servers feature NVIDIA A100 40GB GPUs with NVLink interconnect, dual Intel Xeon Gold processors, up to 512GB DDR4 RAM, and NVMe SSD storage configurations up to 7.68TB. All systems include 10Gbps unmetered bandwidth and are housed in Tier III data centers across Phoenix, Denver, London, and Manchester.

We're seeing tremendous demand for accessible AI infrastructure, particularly for large language models like DeepSeek-V3,” said Ebin V Thomas, CEO of Ucartz.“Our goal is to democratize access to enterprise-grade GPU compute without the typical enterprise pricing barriers.”

The company reports early success with AI development teams. TechFlow Solutions, a machine learning consultancy based in Austin, recently migrated their DeepSeek Coder implementation to Ucartz infrastructure.“The performance improvement was immediate, and we reduced our monthly infrastructure costs by approximately 35% compared to our previous cloud provider,” said Sarah Chen, Lead AI Engineer at TechFlow Solutions.

Technical Specifications and Features

Ucartz's AI-optimized servers include:



NVIDIA A100 40GB or A6000 48GB GPU options

Support for multi-GPU configurations up to 8 cards per server

Pre-configured Docker environments for popular AI frameworks

Automated backup systems with 99.9% data durability SLA

24/7 technical support with AI workload expertise DDoS protection and network security monitoring

The servers are specifically tuned for large language model inference and training, supporting models with parameter counts ranging from 7B to 70B+ parameters. DeepSeek-V3 , with its mixture-of-experts architecture, can run efficiently on the company's multi-GPU configurations.

Market Positioning and Availability

The launch addresses the growing gap between expensive hyperscale cloud GPU instances and the needs of smaller AI development teams. According to recent industry analysis, GPU compute costs have become a significant barrier for AI innovation among startups and mid-market companies.

All servers include free initial setup, migration assistance, and a 7-day trial period. Enterprise customers can access custom configurations and dedicated account management. The company's ISO 27001 certification ensures compliance with data security requirements for enterprise AI workloads.

About Ucartz

Founded in 2019, Ucartz provides managed hosting and infrastructure services to over 2,000 customers globally. The company maintains ISO 27001 certification and operates data centers in four countries. Ucartz specializes in high-performance computing applications including AI/ML workloads, game server hosting, and enterprise web applications.