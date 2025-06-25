403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Punyam Academy Launched ISO 37001:2025 Lead Auditor E-Learning Course
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd., a globally recognized training provider for ISO and other management systems, announced the launch of its new ISO 37001:2025 Lead Auditor Training course as an online e-learning program. Designed for auditors, compliance professionals, and managers, the E-learning course provides structured training on anti-bribery management systems and audit processes. Delivered entirely online, it allows participants to study at their own pace from any location. Upon successful completion, students receive an internationally recognized ISO 37001:2025 Lead Auditor certificate recognized by Exemplar Global. A free demo of the course is available on the Punyam Academy website so prospective learners can preview the content and platform.
ISO 37001:2025 is the latest edition of the international anti-bribery management systems standard, providing requirements and guidance to help organizations prevent, detect, and address bribery. Punyam Academy's Lead Auditor course covers all ISO 37001:2025 requirements in detail and guides participants through the full internal auditing process. Key topics include anti bribery risk management, the standard's documented information requirements, internal audit procedures, audit terminology (roles and responsibilities), and corrective action processes under the updated standard. Core course modules include:
.Overview of ISO 37001:2025 and course structure
.ISO 37001:2025 Requirements
.Risk Management in an anti-bribery context
.Documented Information required under ISO 37001:2025
.ISO 37001:2025 Internal Audit Process
.Audit Terms and Definitions, Roles and Responsibilities
.Performing an Audit
.Addressing Nonconformities and Corrective Actions
Each module combines expert audio-visual lectures and real-world examples. For example, the course includes video tutorials demonstrating actual audit scenarios and demonstration of opening and closing meetings. Participants receive downloadable handouts (about 170 pages in total) for in-depth study. In one session, a realistic case-study of an anti-bribery manual is provided to practice document review and audit planning. A comprehensive ISO 37001:2025 audit checklist with over 300 ISO 37001:2025-aligned questions is covered to support learners in applying their knowledge.
This e-Learning course is provided with study materials and you can read it after your log in or download (PDF format). Use the study materials to reinforce key points and to keep a reminder of what you already learned as well as you can save it in your computer for future reference.
This ISO 37001 Lead Auditor Training course is developed for working professionals, management students, and other individuals for enhancing their career to new heights. Our e-learning courses help them to succeed in today's competitive environment, to renew licenses, and to update, strengthen and add quality to their existing knowledge and skills. Our courses are also useful for those who want to get a certification or start a new profession.
Any working professional, any graduate, undergraduate, management student, an entrepreneur, quality manager, technical manager, etc., are eligible to attend this certified ISO 37001 lead auditor training.
With its flexible e-learning format, the ISO 37001:2025 Lead Auditor course makes auditor training accessible worldwide. Learners can log in from any location and complete the modules at a convenient pace. The course platform also allows repeated review of videos and materials until the final exam is passed. A free course demo is offered on the Punyamacademy website to help organizations and individuals evaluate the training before enrolling.
For full course details or enrollment to ISO 37001:2025 Lead Auditor course, visit:
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is a globally recognized training provider, offering E-learning courses, Documentation, Training material (ppt kits) – e-books, and KPO services for ISO and management system audits. We specialize in awareness, implementer, auditor, and lead auditor training for various standards like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, and more. Our courses are available online with anytime, anywhere access and are certified by Exemplar Global (USA) and CPD (UK), ensuring global recognition. Punyam Academy holds prestigious certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 29993, and ISO 22301, demonstrating our commitment to quality, information security, effective learning services, and business continuity. With over 100 countries served, affordable pricing, and expert-designed content, Punyam Academy supports businesses and individuals in enhancing skills, ensuring compliance, and boosting careers. Please visit:
Other articles by Punyam Academy
ISO 37001:2025 is the latest edition of the international anti-bribery management systems standard, providing requirements and guidance to help organizations prevent, detect, and address bribery. Punyam Academy's Lead Auditor course covers all ISO 37001:2025 requirements in detail and guides participants through the full internal auditing process. Key topics include anti bribery risk management, the standard's documented information requirements, internal audit procedures, audit terminology (roles and responsibilities), and corrective action processes under the updated standard. Core course modules include:
.Overview of ISO 37001:2025 and course structure
.ISO 37001:2025 Requirements
.Risk Management in an anti-bribery context
.Documented Information required under ISO 37001:2025
.ISO 37001:2025 Internal Audit Process
.Audit Terms and Definitions, Roles and Responsibilities
.Performing an Audit
.Addressing Nonconformities and Corrective Actions
Each module combines expert audio-visual lectures and real-world examples. For example, the course includes video tutorials demonstrating actual audit scenarios and demonstration of opening and closing meetings. Participants receive downloadable handouts (about 170 pages in total) for in-depth study. In one session, a realistic case-study of an anti-bribery manual is provided to practice document review and audit planning. A comprehensive ISO 37001:2025 audit checklist with over 300 ISO 37001:2025-aligned questions is covered to support learners in applying their knowledge.
This e-Learning course is provided with study materials and you can read it after your log in or download (PDF format). Use the study materials to reinforce key points and to keep a reminder of what you already learned as well as you can save it in your computer for future reference.
This ISO 37001 Lead Auditor Training course is developed for working professionals, management students, and other individuals for enhancing their career to new heights. Our e-learning courses help them to succeed in today's competitive environment, to renew licenses, and to update, strengthen and add quality to their existing knowledge and skills. Our courses are also useful for those who want to get a certification or start a new profession.
Any working professional, any graduate, undergraduate, management student, an entrepreneur, quality manager, technical manager, etc., are eligible to attend this certified ISO 37001 lead auditor training.
With its flexible e-learning format, the ISO 37001:2025 Lead Auditor course makes auditor training accessible worldwide. Learners can log in from any location and complete the modules at a convenient pace. The course platform also allows repeated review of videos and materials until the final exam is passed. A free course demo is offered on the Punyamacademy website to help organizations and individuals evaluate the training before enrolling.
For full course details or enrollment to ISO 37001:2025 Lead Auditor course, visit:
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is a globally recognized training provider, offering E-learning courses, Documentation, Training material (ppt kits) – e-books, and KPO services for ISO and management system audits. We specialize in awareness, implementer, auditor, and lead auditor training for various standards like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, and more. Our courses are available online with anytime, anywhere access and are certified by Exemplar Global (USA) and CPD (UK), ensuring global recognition. Punyam Academy holds prestigious certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 29993, and ISO 22301, demonstrating our commitment to quality, information security, effective learning services, and business continuity. With over 100 countries served, affordable pricing, and expert-designed content, Punyam Academy supports businesses and individuals in enhancing skills, ensuring compliance, and boosting careers. Please visit:
Company :-Punyam Academy
User :- Punyam Academy
Email :...
Mobile:- 7929795322Url :-
Other articles by Punyam Academy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment