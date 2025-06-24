Hall, Walt & Baca Wines Taps Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits As New California Distributor

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HALL Family Wines, the luxury, family-owned wine company known for producing award-winning HALL Cabernet Sauvignon, WALT Pinot Noir, and BACA varietals from premier vineyard sites across California, is pleased to announce Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits as its new California distributor.

Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits will now represent the full HALL Family Wines portfolio across California, supporting a robust statewide distribution network that moves tens of thousands of cases annually.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for our presence in California," said Jeff Zappelli, Vice President of Sales for HALL Family Wines. "Winebow's strategic mindset, strength in the luxury space, mindful customer service and focus on long-term growth make them an ideal partner. We are excited to expand our reach and strengthen relationships with customers across the state."

Owned by vintners Craig and Kathryn Hall, HALL Family Wines celebrates 30 years of crafting premium wines and investing in California's most celebrated vineyard sites. Over three decades, the Halls built three distinct luxury wine brands-HALL, WALT, and BACA-and expanded to six tasting room locations across California. HALL is renowned for bold, terroir-driven Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon; WALT showcases Pinot Noir sourced from 1,000 miles of Pacific Coast vineyards; and BACA brings a fresh, modern edge to California Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon.

"We are excited to work with HALL Family Wines," says Dean Ferrell, President and CEO of Winebow. "We have long since admired their commitment to quality and excellence. California distribution offers the ideal platform for us to put our market-identity alignments in motion."

The transition of all California wine distribution to Winebow will commence in June, with distribution set to begin on July 7, 2025.

HALL Family Wines offers a curated selection of HALL, WALT, and BACA wines in the wholesale market, available nationwide through a network of top-tier distribution partners. These wines are distributed across key U.S. markets and are available in both on-premise accounts such as fine dining restaurants and luxury resorts, as well as off-premise locations including premium wine retailers and specialty bottle shops. The award-winning portfolio is strategically positioned to meet the evolving preferences of consumers seeking premium, terroir-driven wines from California.

ABOUT WINEBOW

Winebow is a national importer and distributor, offering a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. Winebow Wholesale's national distribution platform comprises 18 markets, covering 60 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. Winebow Imports services all U.S. States and Territories, representing over 130 estates from Europe (Heritage Portfolio), as well as the Southern Hemisphere and emerging domestic areas (Pioneer Portfolio). Winebow Imports balances its impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT HALL FAMILY WINES:

HALL Family Wines is a family-owned winery renowned for producing world-class wines from exceptional vineyards throughout California and Oregon. Entering their fifth decade of winemaking, the HALL family, led by Craig and Kathryn Hall, continues to craft high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, and other varietals under the HALL, WALT, and BACA brands. The winery operates six tasting rooms: HALL St. Helena, HALL Rutherford, HALL Tasting Room & Wine Lounge in Palm Springs, WALT Sonoma, WALT Oxbow, and WALT/BACA Healdsburg. For more information, visit hallwines , waltwines , and bacawines .

