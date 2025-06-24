Breaking New Ground: SLB Field Engineer Oluchi Nwagboso's Journey In Energy And Innovation

Oluchi Nwagboso, a Field Engineer at SLB, is part of a new generation of talent driving innovation and sustainability in Africa's energy sector, her story is one of curiosity, determination and a deep commitment to making a lasting impact both on the field and in the lives of others.

Oluchi's passion for energy was sparked at a young age.“It began with a high school project powering a lightbulb with a battery,” she recalls. That simple experiment ignited a desire to understand how the world is powered, setting her on the path to engineering. As she advanced in her studies, Oluchi became increasingly aware of the energy challenges faced by communities across Africa, which inspired her to join the sector with the goal of contributing to a future where energy is reliable, sustainable and affordable for all.

In her role at SLB, Oluchi has worked on a range of impactful projects that have shaped both her technical expertise and sense of purpose. A standout achievement was introducing a new drilling fluids technology – the Rheoprofiler 200 – to SLB's clients in Namibia. As the first engineer, and notably the first female engineer, to represent SLB in Namibia since it launched operations there in 2022, Oluchi played a pivotal role in demonstrating how innovation can drive efficiency, reduce waste and support responsible energy development.

Beyond the technical arena, Oluchi has dedicated herself to mentoring young minds. While still a student, she tutored and guided 15 high school students initially in South Africa, and more recently in Namibia, encouraging especially young women to explore science and engineering.“Impact isn't only measured in technical achievements – it's also in the lives we uplift and the futures we help shape,” she says.

Oluchi credits SLB's culture of continuous learning and support for helping her grow from a trainee to a confident field engineer. Through technical schools in the UAE and the U.S., day-to-day mentorship and hands-on experience, she has developed the skills needed to thrive in high-stakes environments. This growth aligns closely with her long-term goal: contributing to the development of a sustainable energy sector in Namibia that fuels economic growth and provides access for all.

A defining moment in her career came during her first offshore rotation as a field engineer. Faced with logistical inefficiencies, Oluchi proposed and implemented a new delivery schedule for essential components, improving both timelines and costs. The experience reinforced her belief in taking initiative, advocating for change, and trusting her judgment – even early in her career.

To young women aspiring to enter the energy industry, Oluchi offers this advice:“Embrace and own your personal narrative. Your background, experiences and unique perspective are what make you stand out. Be confident, stay curious and never stop learning. The energy industry needs more voices like yours – bold, authentic and driven to make a difference.”

Oluchi's journey is a testament to the power of curiosity, resilience, and the support of an empowering environment and learning communities. Her achievements reflect the impact that driven individuals can make when given the opportunity to grow and lead. While her story is uniquely her own, it resonates with the broader vision shared by many across the continent, including networks like the African Energy Chamber's AWBEN, that believes in empowering women to innovate, lead, and shape Africa's energy future. By celebrating stories like Oluchi's, we highlight the importance of creating inclusive spaces where talent, regardless of background, can thrive and drive meaningful change.

