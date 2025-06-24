Rajnath Singh Empowers CDS To Issue Joint Orders Across Army, Navy And Air Force For Greater Synergy

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday granted increased authority to the Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary in the department of military affairs (DMA), General Anil Chauhan, enabling the issuance of joint orders across the three armed services – Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

In a major step towards modernisation and transformation of the Armed Forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has authorised the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA) to issue Joint Instructions and Joint Orders for all three Services....

Ministry of Defence on landmark step

Terming it as a landmark step towards transforming the Indian armed forces, the defence ministry said the move will usher in a more unified, agile and coordinated system.

“This historic move replaces the earlier practice where each Service issued separate directives on common matters,” the ministry added.

Soon after the authorization, the CDS, Gen Chauhan issued first joint order on June 14 pertaining to on 'approval, promulgation and numbering of joint instructions and joint orders', underscoring the importance of streamlining procedures, eliminating redundancies and fostering synergy across the Services, enhancing efficiency, transparency and operational coherence.

“This reform marks a decisive stride towards greater jointness and integration, reinforcing the India armed forces unity of effort and shared commitment to the national defence.”

“This initiative lays the foundation for improved transparency, coordination and administrative efficiency in the three Services.”

“It also marks the beginning of a new era of jointness and integration, reinforcing the armed forces' unity of purpose in serving the Nation.”

Stronger synergy across armed forces

With this, the decision-making processes would become more effective, particularly in the context of establishing Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs).

It is pertinent to mention here that the CDS, as the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, also serves as the principal military advisor to the political leadership on tri-service matters, ensuring impartial advice.

The armed forces have 17 single-service commands spread across the country.

The army and air force have seven commands each, while the navy has three.