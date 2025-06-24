Non-Traditional Sports Like Pickleball And Bouldering Are Helping Canadians Get Active This Summer

MENAFN - The Conversation) On a warm summer Canadian evening, you might hear the pop-pop of a pickleball game , spot someone scaling a climbing wall at a community centre or catch players rallying on a padel court - a fast-growing racquet sport that looks like a mix between tennis and squash.

What may once have seemed like fringe hobbies are now part of a growing movement. Canadians are seeking alternative ways to stay physically active, connect socially and improve their mental and physical well-being.

While gym memberships and traditional sports will always have their place, more people are choosing leisure activities that are fun, flexible and social.

Activities like pickleball , climbing , padel , disc golf, cricket , ultimate frisbee and stand-up paddleboarding are gaining momentum, offering a fresh approach to fitness that suits all ages, skill levels and motivations.

Why are these activities booming?

The COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in reshaping how people get physically active. With gyms closed and organized sports on hold, people turned to parks, driveways and community spaces for movement.

What began as temporary adjustments soon evolved into permanent shifts for some. Many people realized that being active didn't have to be rigid or repetitive; it could be more social and genuinely enjoyable. TikTok videos and Instagram reels showcasing everything from“how to videos” to“beginner fails” have also helped pique curiosity and increase participation in these activities.

According to Pickleball Canada , 1.54 million Canadians are playing the sport in 2025 - a 57 per cent increase in participation over the past three years. Meanwhile, Padel, which is already popular in Europe and Latin America, is gaining ground in major Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver because of how accessible and easy to learn it is.

Spain's Arturo Coello, top left, and Argentina's Agustin Tapia return the ball to Spain's Juan Martin Diaz Martinez and during their match at the Italy Major Premier Padel tournament in Rome in July 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Sales increases in paddleboards , the debut of sport climbing at the Tokyo 2020/2021 Olympics and the increase in popularity of spikeball (also known as roundnet) all signal a broader shift toward fun, accessible and social forms of physical activity.

More than just exercise

The physical and mental health benefits of being physically active are well established, and yet many Canadians are still not active enough to meet the 24-Hour Movement Guidelines . The guidelines recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic activity per week, perform muscle-strengthening activities twice a week, limit sedentary time and aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night.

Alternative sports may help address this gap by offering new routes into physical activity. Beyond the well-known physical health benefits, such as cardiovascular health, strength, agility and co-ordination, these activities are equally effective at supporting mental health and social well-being.

For example, a recent study by Canadian researchers looked at 28 studies that investigated health and/or well-being of adult pickleball players. The results suggested positive social and psychological effects - in addition to health and fitness benefits - were evident, particularly for older adults.

Read more: Light exercise can yield significant cognitive benefits, new research shows

Sports like pickleball , padel and ultimate frisbee thrive on social connection, as players and partners often chat, laugh, build relationships and have potlucks or social time afterwards, all which help build community and foster a sense of belonging.

Other activities, such as bouldering and climbing, encourage mental concentration, resilience and problem-solving , as routes are often designed to be attempted several times before being successful. This helps get people stronger and more confident, as they learn to keep trying even when something feels hard at first. This sense of progress and enjoyment keeps people motivated.

High school seniors partnered with senior-aged adults to participate in intergenerational play at the National Mall of Pickleball in September 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Wolf/AP Content Services for Trust for the National Mall)

When an activity is fun, social and rewarding, people are more likely to stick with it over time. When people want to be active, rather than feeling like they have to, they're more likely to reap the long-term benefits of being active. This is known as intrinsic motivation, a key factor for maintaining long-term physical activity because people are more likely to do something they genuinely like.

Because these alternative sports are fun, low-pressure and easy to try at any level, they offer a great starting point for anyone, regardless of age, experience or ability.

Embracing the movement

Across Canada, cities are increasingly investing in these growing recreational activities. Municipal parks and empty buildings are rapidly being repurposed for new pickleball and padel courts . According to an industry journal, the number of climbing gyms across Canada increased from 136 in 2021 to 169 in 2024 .

Part of the appeal lies in accessibility. These types of activities are beginner-friendly. Unlike many traditional sports where skills and speed are expected upfront, there is no need to be in peak physical shape or have the best gear. Most people can try these activities with little more than a pair of shoes and a rental.

These activities are also adaptable and low-impact, making them accessible to a wide range of participants. They're often intergenerational and focused more on enjoyment than competition.

Just as importantly, they support physical literacy - the confidence and competence to stay active throughout one's life. Building physical literacy early and sustaining it throughout adulthood is a cornerstone of long-term health promotion and chronic disease prevention.

If you've been meaning to try one of these activities, this summer might be your chance. After all, fitness doesn't have to be a chore; sometimes it starts with just showing up and saying yes to something different.