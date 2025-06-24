QREC Wraps Up Racing Season With Strong Stats

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2024/2025 horse racing season at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) came to a close last month, culminating in a wealth of figures and milestones that reflect a highly active and competitive season. QREC's Racing Department has compiled a detailed end-of-season report, with the annual Leading owners, trainers, jockeys, and horses lists to be published soon - a tradition QREC continues each year.

The recently issued report outlines key statistics from across the season's fixtures, held at both Al Rayyan and Al Uqda racecourses, beginning with the opening meeting on November 6, 2024 featuring the Al Beshariyah Cup and ending on May 8, 2025 with the final race meeting of the season.

Al Rayyan Racecourse meetings

At Al Rayyan, the total prize money across all race meetings amounted to QR78,094,700, covering 48 race days that included cup and regular race, with the former offering higher prize money. A total of 392 races were run on the Al Rayyan, featuring 1,673 runners owned by 310 local owners. The jockey roster included 39 Qatari jockeys alongside 43 international riders while the training ranks featured 80 local trainers and 51 overseas trainers.

Competitors hailed from eight different countries, the majority participating in the prestigious H H The Amir Sword Festival, the crown jewel of the QREC racing calendar. The internationally acclaimed festival draws global attention each year, hosting elite Group 1 contests for both Purebred Arabians and Thoroughbreds.

Over at Al Uqda, the season comprised 163 races across 22 race days, with a total prize purse of QR9,990,000.

In total, the 2024/2025 season featured 70 race meetings, with a few extended over two days for operational reasons, bringing the final count to 78 race days and 555 races run throughout the season.

The total prize money distributed amounted to QR88,084,700, awarded to the top five finishers in each race - divided among owners, trainers and jockeys in accordance with QREC's established prize distribution system.