​​Oil Prices Plunge As Middle East Ceasefire Eases Supply Fears​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Ceasefire announcement triggers sharp oil price decline

​Oil prices experienced a sharp decline following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, alleviating concerns over potential disruptions in the Middle East's oil supply. Brent crude fell by over 3% to $68.55 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped by a similar percentage to $65.68, marking their lowest levels in more than a week.

​The truce, brokered by US President Donald Trump, was declared on Monday evening via social media. Although initial reports suggested mutual compliance, subsequent accusations of violations by both sides have cast doubt on the ceasefire's durability.

​Nonetheless oil traders are clearly pricing in a normalisation of relations between the two Middle Eastern countries with the Brent crude oil price falling by around 13% and WTI by close to 15% from their Monday highs.

​This rapid price movement demonstrates how sensitive oil markets remain to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, where any shift in tensions can trigger significant volatility across energy markets globally.

​The magnitude of the decline reflects the substantial risk premium that had been built into oil prices during the height of the Israel-Iran conflict, with traders now unwinding these positions as immediate supply threats appear to diminish.

​Previous escalation had driven risk premiums higher

​Prior to the ceasefire, oil prices had surged due to escalating tensions, including a US airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran's retaliatory missile attack on a US base in Qatar. These developments had raised serious concerns about potential broader regional conflict.

​However, Iran's limited response, which avoided critical infrastructure like the Strait of Hormuz - a vital passage for global oil shipments - signalled a potential de-escalation. This strategic restraint by Iran was viewed by markets as indicating both sides' desire to avoid full-scale confrontation.

​The Strait of Hormuz remains crucial to global energy security, with approximately 20% of the world's oil passing through this narrow waterway daily. Any disruption to this chokepoint would have dramatic implications for global energy supplies and prices.

​Market participants had been particularly concerned about the potential for the conflict to spread to other Gulf states or to directly impact major oil production and shipping infrastructure throughout the region.

​Risk premium unwinding drives price decline

​Market analysts suggest that the easing of geopolitical tensions has led to the unwinding of the risk premium previously factored into oil prices. Additionally, the potential for Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, to resume regular exports has contributed to the downward pressure on prices.

​The speed of the price decline indicates how much of the recent oil price strength was driven by geopolitical concerns rather than fundamental supply-demand dynamics, highlighting the premium that markets place on Middle Eastern stability.

​Iran's position as a major oil producer means that any resolution of sanctions or return to normal production levels could significantly impact global supply balances, particularly if combined with existing OPEC+ production policies.

​The prospect of increased Iranian oil supply comes at a time when global demand growth has been moderating, potentially creating additional downward pressure on prices beyond the immediate geopolitical relief.

​Broader market implications of oil price decline

​The decline in oil prices has had ripple effects across global markets. Shares of sectors sensitive to fuel costs, such as aviation and manufacturing, saw gains as lower energy costs improve their operational economics.

​Airlines have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the oil price decline, with lower jet fuel costs directly improving their profit margins and potentially enabling more competitive pricing strategies for consumers.

​Manufacturing sectors that rely heavily on energy inputs have also responded positively, as reduced energy costs can improve competitiveness and margins, particularly for energy-intensive industries like chemicals and steel production.

​Conversely, oil and gas company shares have faced pressure as lower crude prices threaten revenue and profit projections, particularly for companies with higher production costs or significant exploration investments.

​Fragility concerns maintain market vigilance

​While the ceasefire has provided temporary relief, the fragility of the agreement means that oil markets remain susceptible to volatility. Traders and analysts alike are keeping a watchful eye on the Middle East, aware that any resurgence in hostilities could swiftly reverse the current downward trend in oil prices.

​The accusations of ceasefire violations by both sides highlight the tenuous nature of the current truce and suggest that sustainable peace remains elusive, keeping risk premiums ready to return quickly if tensions escalate again.

​Investors are now closely monitoring the situation for further developments that could impact oil supply and prices, with particular attention to any signs that the ceasefire might be breaking down or that other regional actors might become involved.

​The experience of previous Middle Eastern conflicts suggests that market relief can be short-lived if underlying political tensions remain unresolved, making the current price decline potentially vulnerable to rapid reversal.

​Technical and fundamental factors converge

​From a technical perspective, the sharp decline has brought oil prices back toward key support levels that had held prior to the geopolitical escalation, suggesting that the market may be returning to trading based on fundamental supply-demand factors.

​On Tuesday morning the price of WTI found intraday support marginally above its May-to-June uptrend line at $64.00 per barrel, within its $64.83-to-$63.86 support zone. It consists of the late April-to-early June highs on the daily chart and is expected to act as support this week.

​WTI daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​Below the $64.83-to-$63.86 support area the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at $63.23 may also offer support with the late May high at $63.04.

​Resistance is now seen between the 16 June low and the 200-day SMA at $67.88-to-$68.57.

​The decline also coincides with broader concerns about global economic growth and energy demand, with recent economic data from major consuming regions showing mixed signals about the strength of oil consumption growth.

​OPEC+ production policies remain a crucial factor in determining oil price direction, with the cartel's response to current price levels likely to influence whether the decline continues or stabilises around current levels.

​Inventory data and seasonal demand patterns will likely become more important drivers of price action if geopolitical tensions remain subdued, returning focus to traditional commodity market fundamentals.

​Trading considerations in volatile oil markets

​For traders looking to navigate the current oil market volatility, the ceasefire development highlights the importance of monitoring both geopolitical and fundamental factors.

Research both geopolitical developments and fundamental supply-demand factors to understand the multiple drivers affecting oil prices.Consider how your risk tolerance aligns with the volatility typical of geopolitically-sensitive commodity markets.Open an account with IG by visiting our website and completing the application process.Access oil markets through our trading platform, including both Brent and WTI crude contracts.​Implement robust risk management given the potential for rapid price reversals based on news developments.

​Spread betting and CFD trading provide flexible approaches for trading oil, allowing positions on both rising and falling prices while managing risk through guaranteed stops and appropriate position sizing.

​The current environment requires careful attention to both breaking news and longer-term market trends, as geopolitical developments can quickly override fundamental analysis in determining short-term price direction.

​Today's oil swift price decline demonstrates how quickly markets can shift when geopolitical tensions ease, though the fragility of the current ceasefire means that volatility is likely to remain elevated as traders monitor developments closely.

​The unwinding of risk premiums has brought oil prices closer to levels justified by fundamental supply-demand dynamics, though the potential for renewed Middle Eastern tensions means that energy markets will continue to trade with heightened sensitivity to regional political developments.​​

