Griffith Foods Aligns, Empowers And Inspires All Employees On Its 2030 Aspirations

MENAFN - 3BL) At Griffith Foods, our people are the heart of everything we do, and we know that achieving our 2030 Aspirations starts with them.

That's why we are proud that 100% of our global team will receive dedicated training on our 2030 Aspirations. We're committed to making sure every team member is aligned, empowered, and inspired to contribute to a more sustainable, nourishing, and resilient food system. We create better, together.

From our manufacturing facilities to the innovation lab, our people drive real impact. And we're investing in their growth because we believe that when our people thrive, so does our purpose.

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

