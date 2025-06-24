3M And Discovery Education Recognize 32 State Merit Winners And 4 Honorable Mentions In 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2025 /3BL/ -3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) today announced the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist ) 32 state merit winners and four honorable mention recipients. As the nation's premier middle school science competition, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge features outstanding innovations from young scientists that demonstrate the power of science to improve the world.

To enter the competition, students in grades 5-8 submit a brief video explaining their original idea to solve an everyday problem using science, which are evaluated for their creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication skills. This year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge offered students a set of new entry categories, including robotics, home improvement, automotive, safety, AR/VR, and climate technology.

“The projects submitted to the 3M Young Scientist Challenge underscore science's critical role in driving progress,” said Torie Clarke, 3M's executive vice president and chief public affairs officer.“We applaud these students for making the world a better place through their innovative spirit. I'm proud 3M is inspiring students to use science and technology to address global challenges.”

Each year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge recognizes the grand prize winner, 10 finalists, four honorable mentions, and up to 51 state merit winners – nationwide and in Washington D.C. The 32 state merit winners and four honorable mention recipients for this year's competition were selected based on their passion for science and innovation, and superb communication skills. Each state merit winner receives special recognition on the challenge website, along with a prize pack.

The 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge State Merit Winners are listed below in alphabetical order by state:



[Alabama] Brahma Mubarak Budhwani , Alabama School of Fine Arts, Alabama School of Fine Arts

[Arizona] Akshay Lakshminarasimhan , BASIS Scottsdale, BASIS Charter Schools Inc.

[California] Kashvi Sethi , Morrill Middle School, Berryessa Union School District

[Colorado] Shriya Madhavan , STEM School Highlands Ranch, Douglas County School District

[Connecticut] Aaron Shamshtein , King Philip Middle School, West Hartford School District

[ Delaware] Aarav Garimalla , Cantwell Bridge Middle School, Appoquinimick School District

[Florida] Hannah Lee , Jackson Heights Middle School, Seminole County School District

[Georgia] Jooyoung Kim , River Trail Middle School, Fulton County

[Hawaii] Elliott Mannis-Young , Punahou School, Private School

[Illinois] Nasima Zair , Twin Groves middle school, Kildeer Countryside School District 96

[Kentucky] Deepak Praveen Kumar , Meyzeek Middle School, Jefferson County School District

[Maryland] Vishagan Aranganathan , Kingsview Middle School, Montogomery County

[Massachusetts] Kaia Minn , The Park School, Private School

[Michigan] Sanat Pandit , Emerson Elementary School, National Association of Independent Schools

[Minnesota] Arika Kundu , Minnetonka Middle School East, Minnetonka School District

[Missouri] Macy Sowell , Barnwell Middle School, Francis Howell School District

[Nebraska] Yashasvi Jadi , Millard North Middle School, Millard School District

[Nevada] Henry Tran , Hyde Park Middle School, Clark County School District

[New Jersey] Aashritha Pasam , Edgar Middle School, Metuchen School District

[New Mexico] Ashvita Prasankumar, Desert Willow Family School, Albuquerque Public Schools

[New York] Aaradhya Vijay , The Dalton School, Private School

[North Carolina] Andromeda Dennis , Smith Middle School, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

[Ohio] Spurthi Adavi, Incarnate Word Academy, Parma Heights School District

[Oklahoma] Clayton Rohla , Roff Elementary, Roff Public Schools

[Oregon] Jithuli Weerasekera , Whitford Middle School, Beaverton School District

[Pennsylvania] Aryash Shyam , Lehigh Valley Academy RCS, Bethlehem Area School District

[South Carolina] Sushanth Duddebanda , Pleasant Knoll Middle School, Fort Mill School District

[Texas] Sanika Duvva , Roach Middle School, Frisco ISD

[Utah] Sophia Zhang , Waterford School, Canyon School District

[Virginia] Aneruddha Das , Eagle Ridge Middle School, Loudoun County

[Washington] Nolawi Bruk , Leota Middle School, Northshore School District [West Virginia] Preethi Nethi , West Virginia Academy, Public Charter School

For the fifth time in competition history, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge also recognized select entrants with an honorable mention award. These individuals were selected for their unique and innovative concepts and effective communication skills. The four 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge honorable mention recipients are as follows in alphabetical order by last name:



Sayan Anand, Austin, TX, Canyon Vista Middle School, Round Rock ISD

Aaisha Asif , Sarasota, FL, Pine View, Sarasota County School District

Gagan Girish , Portland, OR, Tumwater Middle School, Beaverton School District Albert Liu , Portland, OR, Willamette Valley Academy, Beaverton School District

To learn more about the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and meet the 2025 competitors, visit YoungScientistLab .

"The 3M Young Scientist Challenge inspires student curiosity and helps build confidence by connecting what's learned in the classroom to the real world in tangible and hands-on ways,” said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.“Congratulations to each of the students honored in for your effort to use science to create a better world.”

Now in its eighteenth year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge continues to inspire and challenge middle school students to think creatively and apply the power of STEM to discover real-world solutions. America's Top Young Scientists have given TED Talks, filed patents, founded nonprofits, made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and exhibited at the White House Science Fair. These young innovators have also been named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year; featured in The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, and Business Insider; and appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. In addition, a 3M Young Scientist Challenge Alumni Network was formed in fall 2022 and includes more than 100 former challenge winners, finalists and mentors, who take part in networking opportunities and more.

The award-winning competition supplements the 3M and Discovery Education program Young Scientist Lab, which provides no-cost dynamic digital resources for students, teachers, and families to explore, transform, and innovate the world around them. All the resources are also available on Discovery Education Experience , the essential companion for engaged PreK-12 classrooms.

