Iranian Health Ministry: 606 Killed, 5,332 Injured Since Start Of Israeli Aggression On Iran's Territory
Tehran: The Iranian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 606 people have been killed and 5,332 others injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on its territory at dawn on June 13.
Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammadreza Zafarghandi confirmed that 107 people were killed and 1,342 others were injured in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Mehr News Agency.
The ministry spokesman explained that 95% of the deceased died trapped under the rubble, while the remainder died in hospitals.
US President Donald Trump announced earlier today that a comprehensive ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran would go into effect within hours.
Trump said via the Truth Social platform, that there will be a full and comprehensive ceasefire in approximately six hours from now, lasting for 12 hours, at which point the war between Israel and Iran will be considered ended.
It is worth noting that Israel has launched a series of attacks on Iranian territory since June 13, targeting nuclear facilities, missile bases, and military sites, resulting in the deaths of military leaders and nuclear scientists, in addition to civilian casualties, according to Iranian official and media sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment