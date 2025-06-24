Fresh Monkee Surpasses 1.5 Million Shakes Sold, Expands To 15 States With 20 Locations And Counting

Fresh Monkee - Truly Healthy Protein Shakes

Fresh Monkee is the fastest growing fresh protein shake business in America

Judy Flynn, CEO & Founder of Fresh Monkee

Fastest-Growing Fresh Protein Shake Brand Celebrates Explosive Growth and National Expansion

- Judy Flynn, CEO & Founder of Fresh MonkeeWETHERSFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Monkee, the fast-casual protein shake brand redefining what it means to eat healthy on the go, is proud to announce a major milestone: over 1.5 million protein shakes sold and a growing national footprint now spanning 15 states with 20 open locations .From a single blender in Connecticut to becoming America's fastest-growing protein shake franchise, Fresh Monkee's momentum is powered by its commitment to real ingredients, high-quality protein, and absolutely no fake stuff. The brand now operates locations across the U.S., including 8 stores in Connecticut, 3 in Massachusetts, 3 in Rhode Island, and one location each in North Carolina, California, Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Its most recent expansion into Utah marks the 15th state in the network.Founder Judy Flynn, who launched Fresh Monkee in 2014 as a working mom and former athlete, reflected on the milestone:“One and a half million shakes-it's a number that still stops me in my tracks,” said Flynn.“It's proof that people are craving something different: real food, real nutrition, and real results. We've built this with heart, hustle, and a relentless focus on quality.”“To see our concept now thriving in 15 states and growing fast into new markets-it's more than just business growth. It's validation that our mission resonates from coast to coast,” Flynn added.Beyond the 20 open stores, Fresh Monkee has multiple new locations under development in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, California, and Utah. Each new market reflects growing demand for Fresh Monkee's unique blend of convenience, transparency, and craveable nutrition.Fresh Monkee is known for its made-to-order shakes crafted with fruits, vegetables, natural nut butters, and high-quality protein-with no extra sugar added. Whether you're fueling up after a workout, grabbing a quick meal replacement, or treating the family to something better-for-you, Fresh Monkee delivers real satisfaction with real ingredients.For more information about Fresh Monkee, franchise opportunities , or to find a location near you, visit .

Fresh Monkee - 1.5 Million fresh protein shakes sold!

