The 5Th PPP MENA Forum Returns To Shape The Future Of Public-Private Partnerships In The Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: The much-anticipated 5th PPP MENA Forum is set to take place from 10th to 11th September 2025 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, solidifying its position as the region's premier platform for public-private collaboration, investment, and policy transformation.

As the Middle East continues its ambitious journey toward economic diversification and infrastructure expansion, this year's forum comes at a critical inflection point-bringing together over 400 stakeholders from across government, finance, development, and industry.

Organized by Great Minds Event Management Company, the forum will welcome decision-makers, investors, project owners, EPC contractors, and sector specialists for two days of high-level dialogue and strategic networking. With participation from over 150 government representatives and 40 global speakers, the forum will explore the future of PPPs across core sectors including energy, healthcare, real estate, logistics, transportation, and digital transformation.

The 2025 edition will shine a spotlight on key sectors such as renewable energy, water, digital infrastructure, logistics, smart city planning, healthcare, and education-providing a well-rounded outlook on PPP models that create long-term impact. Special sessions will also be dedicated to women leadership in infrastructure, municipal-level partnerships, and global best practices for PPP governance.

Under the theme“Driving progress from MENA to the World,” the event will delve into emerging policies, procurement reform, investment strategies, and successful case studies that are shaping the next generation of PPPs in the region.

Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner at Great Minds Event Management, said,“The 5th edition of the PPP MENA Forum is more than just a conference-it's a catalyst for transformation. With governments accelerating infrastructure development and social investments across the region, this platform allows for high-value engagement between public entities and private partners who are eager to drive meaningful progress. We are proud to provide a space where strategy meets execution and where the future of PPPs in MENA is actively being shaped.”

Nasser Massoud, MENA PPP Forum Chairman, said,“As we approach the 5th MENA PPP Forum, the region stands at a pivotal juncture. With hundreds of PPP projects announced in pipelines, valued at billions of dollars, the momentum is undeniable. At the same time, procurement policy changes require a novel approach to delivering these projects in an affordable and sustainable way. This forum will delve into examples of successes and challenges, while exploring the transformative changes in procurement policies that will impact the nature of partnerships and project structures going forward. It is an opportunity to harness collective expertise, drive innovation, and forge partnerships that will define the future of infrastructure and service delivery in the MENA region and beyond.”

This year's forum will explore a range of strategic themes including driving economic growth through infrastructure and utility-focused PPPs, maximizing social impact in sectors such as education, healthcare, sports, and community services, and showcasing sector-specific developments across energy, transport, and smart cities. The agenda will also address the optimization of procurement dynamics with an emphasis on digital and service-based PPP models, while offering key insights into regional investment outlooks and upcoming projects across MENA markets.

The 5th PPP MENA Forum is supported by a distinguished lineup of speakers, strategic partners and sponsors whose contributions help elevate the regional dialogue on infrastructure and development. Key supporters include INFRA, TRIBE, Plenary, Affinitext and other industry leaders whose commitment underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration in shaping the future of public-private partnerships across the region.

The PPP MENA Forum continues to grow in importance as a trusted knowledge-sharing platform, reinforcing the critical role of PPPs in delivering efficient, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure across the region. With a highly targeted audience profile, the PPP MENA Forum is designed to translate vision into viable action. It also provides a launchpad for new partnerships and cross-border ventures that are pivotal to the region's sustainable growth trajectory.