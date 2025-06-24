Emerging Technologies Drive Transaction Monitoring Market Towards $36.79 Billion By 2029

Transaction Monitoring Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The transaction monitoring market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is expected to climb from $17.14 billion in 2024 to $19.98 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.6%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of online payment methods, surge in E-commerce transactions, the convenience and security of transactions along with a rise in the number of banking transactions and the facility of online banking. There is also an increasing need for real-time detection of suspicious activities.

What Are The Future Projections For The Transaction Monitoring Market?

The transaction monitoring market size is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. It is projected to soar to $36.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.5%. This growth can be attributed to increasing digital transactions, the rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain transactions, growing sophistication of financial cyber threats, an increase in the deployment of transaction monitoring systems, and growing demand for online shopping.

Who Are The Key Players In The Transaction Monitoring Market?

Major industry transaction monitoring market players include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Fiserv Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Refinitiv Limited, Experian Information Solutions Inc., SAS Institute Inc., NICE Systems Ltd., ACI Worldwide Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Protiviti Inc., Software AG, CaseWare International Inc., EastNets, Jumio Corporation, Bottomline Technologies Inc., Acuant Inc., ACTICO GmbH, ComplyAdvantage Ltd., Infrasoft Technologies Limited, Beam Solutions Inc., ComplianceWise B.V., Complyadvantage.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Transaction Monitoring Market?

Major companies operating in the transaction monitoring market are integrating advanced solutions, such as software-as-a service SaaS platforms, to gain a competitive edge. The SaaS platform is utilized for real-time transaction monitoring, ensuring swift detection and response to anomalies for enhanced security and compliance.

What Is The Market Segmentation In The Transaction Monitoring Market?

The transaction monitoring market is discerningly segmented on multiple fronts:

1 By Component: Solution, Services

2 By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3 By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Companies

4 By Application Area: Anti-Money Laundering, Customer Identity Management, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Compliance Management

5 By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Government And Defense, Information Technology IT And Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

Subsegments include solutions such as Transaction Monitoring Software, AI-Based Solutions, Machine Learning-Based Solutions, Data Analytics Solutions, Case Management Solutions; and services such as Managed Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Integration Service.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Transaction Monitoring Market?

North America was the largest region in the transaction monitoring market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

