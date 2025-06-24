QVC And HSN Launch Live Shopping Experiences On Philo

Live social shopping company QVC Group expands reach of QVC and HSN linear channels

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC Group, a live social shopping company, today announced the launch of its QVC and HSN linear channels on Philo, a popular live TV streaming service with approximately 1.3 million paid subscribers. QVC and HSN are the first and only livestream shopping channels on the service. QVC and HSN are part of QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA , QVCGP).

QVC and HSN will be available on Philo's core subscription-based service as well as through its standalone free channel offering (FAST channels). The brands will offer Philo customers nearly 40 hours a day of live shoppable entertainment across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities. This includes popular shows such as QVC's "In the Kitchen with David" and HSN's "Gotta See G with Giuliana Rancic."

"With the launch of QVC and HSN, we are bringing Philo's viewers two distinct live shopping experiences, each highly entertaining and engaging in its own way, with its own products, programming and personalities," said David Apostolico, SVP, Chief Distribution Officer, QVC Group. "We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to QVC and HSN via Philo, while providing yet another way to reach our fans wherever they are shopping."

QVC and HSN join 70+ top-rated channels on Philo, where viewers can stream live TV, explore a library of 80,000+ on-demand titles and enjoy unlimited DVR, premium add-ons, multi-device compatibility, and personalized profiles. For even more ways to watch, Philo also offers a standalone free service with 100+ FAST channels-no account required. Philo can be enjoyed at home, or on the go, using mobile phones, tablets, TVs, and desktops.

"As leaders in video commerce, QVC and HSN are natural fits with the entertainment, reality, celebrity-driven, and lifestyle content Philo users already love. We are happy to work with QVC and HSN to bring unique shoppable programming to our platform and viewers for the first time," said Adam Salmons, Head of Content and Business Development, Philo.

This launch reflects QVC Group's strategic initiative to drive live shopping content to everywhere customers are spending their time. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes worldwide through 15 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailers also reach millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience , social platforms, websites, and mobile apps.

About QVC Group

QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. QVC Group brings innovative products, compelling content, and unforgettable moments to millions of shoppers worldwide via social platforms, streaming apps, ecommerce sites and TV channels, making every screen a doorway to discovery, delight and community.

QVC Group reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, websites, mobile apps, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.

QVC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QVCGA , QVCGP) is a Fortune 500 company with six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – and other minority interests. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., QVC Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qvcgrp , follow QVC Group on YouTube , or search "QVC Group" on LinkedIn.

QVC® empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" qv , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or X , follow QVC on Pinterest or YouTube , or search "QVC" on LinkedIn.

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN was founded nearly 50 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" hs , follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram or X , follow HSN on Pinterest or YouTube , or search "HSN" on LinkedIn.

SOURCE QVC Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED