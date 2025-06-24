Libernovo Omni Is Live: Support Smarter Sitting

We sit too much - an average of 9.5 hours a day - our bodies aren't built for that, and your "ergonomic computer chair" definitely isn't.

Omni is.

It solves the problem every other chair ignores: how to deliver comfort, movement, and support without compromise. This isn't static sitting, it's dynamic ergonomics designed to fit your body, your focus, and your flow.

You don't just sit in it. You move in it, and it moves with you.

How is Omni Different?

Key features include:



Dynamic Support: A synced system that adjusts continuously as you shift - no levers or manual tweaks required.

Bionic FlexFit Backrest: 16 pivot joints and 8 adaptive panels deliver zero-gap support from hips to shoulders.

OmniStretch Massage Mode: Recline to 160° and activate a built-in massage system that decompresses the spine and promotes circulation.

4 Recline Modes: Each tailored for different work and rest scenarios - from camera-ready meetings to full-body recovery.

SyncroLink Mechanism: Unifies seat, back, and armrests for uninterrupted support as you move. Multi-density foam and breathable materials: Deliver all-day pressure relief without compromising structure or style.

Designed with Purpose

LiberNovo spent three years developing Omni in collaboration with biomechanics experts, industrial designers, and real users. Back testers report higher focus, reduced fatigue, and fewer aches, even after full workdays.

It's not just furniture, it's a tool. A part of how you move, think, and perform.

Join the Movement

Backers are already calling it a game-changer for productivity and wellness. Whether you're coding, creating, gaming, or grinding through meetings, Omni keeps you aligned, supported, and pain-free. Designed for all-day use, all body types, and all the ways you actually sit.