Tiara Yachts Expands Luxury Sport Line With The 39 LS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vessel to debut in Holland, Michigan, at the Tiara Yachts Corporate Yachting Center in August

HOLLAND, Mich., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced today the addition of the 39 LS to its portfolio of Luxury Sport vessels.

“Performance and innovation continue to define the Tiara Yachts brand, and the 39 LS is a testament to that legacy,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO at Tiara Yachts.“With expanded power and range, the 39 LS is built for exceptional capability and adventure. We're confident our customers will be inspired by what the 39 LS can do, and even more thrilled by where it can take them.”

A powerhouse addition to the Luxury Sport line, the 39 LS features twin Mercury® 600 V12 Verado engines, joystick piloting and integrated Garmin® Marine navigation systems for maximum performance. Walkaround capabilities on the 39 LS lead passengers through flexible social zones from bow to stern. Forward wrap-around seating transforms into a spacious sun pad, a portside terrace expands the cockpit for enhanced access to the water, and a starboard-side boarding door provides easy passage from the dock. Additionally, owners can customize their aft cockpit with rotating lounge seating or the fishing-focused Adventure Module. Overnight accommodations include a forward queen berth, private head and mid-cabin storage area with an optional berth conversion.

“Our Luxury Sport line continues to resonate with customers who value a balance of performance and comfort,” said Gabe Rose, Design Manager at Tiara.“This 39 LS was designed with power and performance at the forefront without sacrificing the capacity for entertainment and comfort. We can't wait for our customers to experience firsthand this exciting new addition to the Luxury Sport series.”

The 39 LS will debut at the Tiara Yachts Summer VIP Event in August at the Tiara Yachts Corporate Yachting center. From there, the new Crown Jewel will be on display at the Newport, Norwalk and Annapolis boat shows before taking center stage at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October. More details can be found on the Tiara Yachts Events Calendar.

For more information about the 39 LS model, please visit

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com .

Media Assets

39 LS Media Room – Model Information, Image Assets, Logo Files

Alli CookeLambert by LLYC...al

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at