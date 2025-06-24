Whitefish Food & Wine Returns For Second Annual Festival Sept 814, 2025, Co-Founded By Award-Winning Chef Todd English

The premier culinary celebration of Whitefish, Montana, returns for its sophomore year with expanded lineup of chefs, wineries, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

WHITEFISH , MT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whitefish Food & Wine ( ) is excited to announce the return of its annual festival, taking place September 9–14, 2025, in the stunning Flathead Valley region. Building on the overwhelming success of its 2024 debut, the second annual event promises an even more elevated experience, spotlighting the best of Montana's burgeoning food, wine, and hospitality scene.Co-founded by 4x James Beard Award-winning Chef Todd English, Whitefish entrepreneur and real estate investor Joe Hess and globally-renowned event producer Ryan Heil (Founder of Axcess Entertainment), Whitefish Food & Wine has quickly positioned itself as a can't-miss destination for food lovers and wine connoisseurs alike.Held once again at the scenic Haskill Creek Farms, the 2025 festival will offer a robust lineup of signature events-from intimate wine pairing dinners and sommelier-led tastings to the weekend's signature Grand Tasting Sessions, bringing together top chefs, award-winning wineries, craft brewers, and spirit makers from around the region and across the country. The Grand Tastings will include over 100 different wines, live cooking demonstrations and head-to-head competitions with notable chefs on the cooking stage, live music, sponsor activations and complimentary food from top local restaurants.“Last year, we introduced a concept that fused world-class hospitality with the rustic charm and natural beauty of Whitefish,” says Chef Todd English, Co-Founder of Whitefish Food & Wine.“In 2025, we're turning up the volume-more flavor, more experience, more adventure. Our goal is to deepen the connection between guests and the food, wine, and landscape that makes this region so special.”Festival highlights include:The Grand Tasting Live Stage, a fully built kitchen in the main tasting tent with live cooking demos, chef competitions and culinary masterclasses.Unique nature-forward excursions such as“Sip & SUP” paddleboarding, scenic hikes with wine & cheese picnics, and the Thursday“Farm to Foraged to Table” dinner led by the Veritas Chef, Michael Tolomeo, under the stars at Haskiil Creek.Exclusive ticketed wine pairing dinners at top local restaurants, featuring guest celebrity chefs collaborating with the host restaurants to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences.A keepsake wine glass and unlimited tasting samples at the Grand Tasting, featuring interactive sponsor activations and live entertainment.Whitefish Food & Wine will continue its legacy of giving back to the community in 2025, and will soon announce two charity beneficiaries with specific event tie-ins to the Festival week.Tickets are on sale now for attendees.About Whitefish Food & Wine:Launched in 2024, Whitefish Food & Wine is an annual celebration of the culinary and hospitality excellence found in Montana's Flathead Valley and beyond. Co-founded by Chef Todd English, Ryan Heil, and Joe Hess, the festival combines breathtaking natural beauty with top-tier culinary experiences. Events include Grand Tastings, chef-curated pairing dinners, educational seminars, outdoor adventures, and VIP gatherings at premier local venues.More info and tickets:

