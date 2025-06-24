Bybit Launches P2P Super Deal With 99% Off And Apple Watch Prizes For New Users
Following the initial deposit of at least 10 USDT via Bybit's P2P Trading page, participants can spin a digital lucky draw wheel for a chance to win additional rewards. Prizes include coupons, cryptocurrency bonuses, and physical items such as the Apple Watch Series 10.
Users who accumulate 100 USDT or more in P2P deposits within three days of their initial deposit will unlock an extra spin, offering another opportunity to win larger prizes.
The campaign is available only to new users who complete Individual Identity Verification Level 1 or Business Verification. Participants from restricted countries and the European Economic Area are not eligible for this promotion.
