Maha Cabinet Clears Draft GST (Amendment) Bill To Be Tabled During Monsoon Session

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, gave its approval for the draft bill to amend the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 and its introduction in the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature.

“The Central government has made changes in various sections and Schedule III of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. Recommendations for this were made in the 55th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council. Accordingly, the Central government has passed the Finance Act, 2025 on 29 March 2025. In this context, it was necessary to make necessary amendments in the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to maintain consistency and practicability in the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017,” said the government release.

The Cabinet also approved the introduction of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the ensuing monsoon session of the state legislature.

Further, the state Cabinet also approved the draft Maharashtra (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Compromise of Arrears of Tax, Interest, Penalty or Late Fee (Payable by Public Sector Undertakings)) and cleared its presentation in the state legislature during the monsoon session of the state legislature.

“The Maharashtra Compromise of Arrears of Tax, Interest, Penalty or Late Fee (Payable by Public Sector Undertakings) Act, 2025, has come into force from March 21, 2025, for recovery of arrears under various Acts by the Goods and Services Tax Department. As per the provisions of this Act, the period for settlement of arrears is from March 21 to December 31 2025. The definition of applicant in this Act is to be amended so that Public Sector Companies, Public Sector Banks or Government Institutions, Departments, Authorities, Corporations, Rural and Urban Local Bodies which are not registered under the Companies Act 2013 but are established by the Legislature of the Centre or any State or Union Territory or by Government Resolution, will be included in it,” said the government release.

According to the release, this will close the old pending recovery cases by paying the settlement amount, and this will result in the receipt of revenue which has been pending for a long time by the government.