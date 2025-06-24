Silver Creek Family Dentistry Named 2025 Top Patient Rated Dentist By Find Local Doctors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Led by Dr. Tyson Gundersen, Silver Creek Family Dentistry offers a full range of dental services for patients of all ages, including general, cosmetic, and restorative treatments. Known throughout the Butte community for its warm, family-friendly environment, the practice has earned hundreds of five-star reviews praising the team's professionalism, gentle care, and dedication to patient comfort.

"At Silver Creek Family Dentistry, we're focused on building relationships and helping every patient feel at home while receiving top-quality dental care," said Dr. Tyson Gundersen. "We're honored by this recognition, and even more grateful for the trust our patients place in us."

Dr. Gundersen and his team prioritize preventive care while using modern dental technology to ensure accurate diagnoses and effective treatment outcomes. Services include everything from routine cleanings and fillings to dental implants , crowns, cosmetic smile enhancements, and emergency dental care. The practice also offers in-house membership plans for patients without dental insurance, helping make essential care more accessible to the local community.

Silver Creek Family Dentistry takes pride in providing personalized care tailored to each patient's needs, goals, and comfort level. The welcoming environment and attentive staff make the dental experience less stressful and more enjoyable, something patients routinely highlight in their online reviews.

More about Silver Creek Family Dentistry:

Dr. Tyson Gundersen graduated from Oregon Health & Science University School of Dentistry, where he distinguished himself by participating in honors courses in endodontics, orthodontics, and clinical hypnosis. Beyond his rigorous academic training, He is deeply committed to continuing education and staying at the forefront of cutting-edge dental technology. Dr. Gundersen takes great pride in working closely with patients to understand their unique needs and goals, believing that individualized, high-quality care is the foundation of excellent dentistry. Dr. Samantha Gaffney earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Midwestern University in Arizona. She enjoys all aspects of dentistry and is passionate about helping patients feel at ease throughout their treatment journey. To enhance patient comfort, Dr. Gaffney completed advanced training in IV sedation and is a member of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, allowing her to offer a more anxiety-free dental experience. Her philosophy centers on truly listening to patients and recognizing that each individual's treatment should be uniquely tailored. Dr. Gaffney takes time to understand patients' goals, concerns, and lifestyles to recommend the best care with skill, empathy, and dedication. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (406) 494-7050.

