Belgravia Hartford Announces 100% Bitcoin Directed $10M CAD Private Placement Financing To Accelerate Growth Of Bitcoin Treasury Holdings
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.50 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause whereby, if the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is greater than C$0.75 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof. In such case, the Warrants will expire thirty (30) days after the date of such notice.
100% of the proceeds of this offering will be used exclusively to purchase Bitcoin, in line with Belgravia's strategic objective of building a strong Bitcoin treasury.
There are no finders fees assigned to this offering.
It is expected that certain Insiders (as such term is defined under the policies of the CSE of the Company may participate in the Offering. The participation by Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Offering, insofar as it involves related parties, will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.] The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.
