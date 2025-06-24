Baku And Rome Launch Landmark Power Plant In Mingechevir
Italian Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, welcomed the inauguration of a new power plant in the Azerbaijani city of Mingechevir, calling it a“decisive step” toward achieving the country's energy and environmental goals.
Azernews reports that this was shared by A.Urso on his X account that the construction of the facility was completed“in record time,” thanks to the contribution of the Italian side.
The power plant was built by the state energy company Azerenerji in partnership with the Italian firm Ansaldo Energia.
“This cutting-edge facility is an important milestone in Azerbaijan's pursuit of energy and environmental goals,” the minister emphasized.“It is a significant achievement that further strengthens the already strong energy cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan.”
According to the minister, the project also opens new prospects for expanding industrial cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries-particularly in metallurgy, green technologies, and critical raw materials.
The 1,280 MW plant is the largest thermal power facility commissioned in Azerbaijan since its independence. It is expected to play a key role in stabilizing the national energy system and boosting the production of environmentally friendly electricity.
