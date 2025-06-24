Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Criticizes Israeli Occupation Over Ceasefire Violations

2025-06-24 10:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 24 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump expressed on Tuesday his deep frustration with the Israeli occupation and Iran for violating the ceasefire agreement.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, the US president expressed that he was "not happy with Israel", saying "as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs."
"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what they're doing," he added.
President Trump also posted on Truth Social that "Israel is not going to attack Iran", adding "Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect"
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump called for not violating the ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation, which went into effect Tuesday morning.
Tehran and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a massive attack by Israeli occupation forces since June 13, which Iran responded with missile attacks on the occupied territories. (end)
