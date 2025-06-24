403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Criticizes Israeli Occupation Over Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 24 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump expressed on Tuesday his deep frustration with the Israeli occupation and Iran for violating the ceasefire agreement.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, the US president expressed that he was "not happy with Israel", saying "as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs."
"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what they're doing," he added.
President Trump also posted on Truth Social that "Israel is not going to attack Iran", adding "Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect"
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump called for not violating the ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation, which went into effect Tuesday morning.
Tehran and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a massive attack by Israeli occupation forces since June 13, which Iran responded with missile attacks on the occupied territories. (end)
amm
Speaking to reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, the US president expressed that he was "not happy with Israel", saying "as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs."
"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what they're doing," he added.
President Trump also posted on Truth Social that "Israel is not going to attack Iran", adding "Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect"
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump called for not violating the ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation, which went into effect Tuesday morning.
Tehran and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a massive attack by Israeli occupation forces since June 13, which Iran responded with missile attacks on the occupied territories. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment