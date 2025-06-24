Distalmotion Achieves Milestone In The US As Adventhealth Acquires Multiple DEXTER® Robotic Surgery Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distalmotion, a global MedTech company advancing access to robotic surgery, has reached a key milestone in its US expansion with the first multi-robot sale in the country. AdventHealth, which operates 50 hospitals in nine states, has selected the DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System to support the growth of minimally invasive surgery in its outpatient department and has already completed its first cases with the system.

“We're excited to have completed our first cases with DEXTER as we bring robotic surgery to our outpatient department. As we expand our capabilities, we're focused on solutions that align with our goals for flexibility and efficiency,” said Dr. Carlos Ortiz-Ortiz MD, FACS, General Surgeon at AdventHealth Celebration.

As demand for surgical robotics continues to rise and more high-volume soft tissue procedures-such as inguinal hernia repair and cholecystectomy-move into outpatient settings, healthcare facilities are seeking solutions that match their clinical and operational needs. However, their focus on efficiency and patient experience makes existing soft tissue robots impractical due to size, operational complexity, and costs.

DEXTER is purpose-built for this shift. Its small format and mobile design allow it to integrate into any operating room and be easily maneuvered between rooms-helping reduce turnover time and maximize throughput. It is the only system available in the US and European markets with both a sterile console and fully open architecture. The sterile console enables flexible workflows by allowing surgeons to perform bedside tasks and then immediately return to robotic operation without a change in sterility or redocking of the robot. Its open architecture supports the use of preferred instruments and OR technologies that are already available in the facility, minimizing supply chain burden to purchase a new suite of costly robotic technologies and maximizing value. Together, these features give surgeons full control to perform procedures in the way they believe is best for each patient.

“This multi-system sale underscores how health systems are seeking more flexible solutions that bring the benefits of robotics to ORs across their sites of care,” said Greg Roche, CEO of Distalmotion.“DEXTER is designed to meet the realities of outpatient surgery, without compromising existing practices.”

This milestone builds on Distalmotion's growing footprint in the US and Europe, with more than 2,000 procedures completed globally across general, gynecological, and urological specialties. The company remains focused on making robotic surgery more accessible across more sites of care globally.

Note: The DEXTER Robotic Surgery System is currently authorized for use in adult inguinal hernia repair and cholecystectomy in the United States.

ABOUT DEXTER

The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is a soft tissue surgical robot that uniquely simplifies operations to make the benefits of wristed robotics accessible in any operating room (OR). DEXTER comes with a suite of fully wristed single use robotic instruments that enhance dexterity and precision.

A small, mobile footprint allows DEXTER to integrate into any size OR, without modifications, and to be easily maneuvered between rooms to optimize efficiency.

The sterile console supports flexible surgical workflows by positioning the surgeon close to the patient for quick bedside access, seamless transitions between laparoscopic and robotic techniques as desired, and enhanced communication with OR teams.

DEXTER open architecture enables compatibility with existing and future OR technologies, including visualization systems and advanced devices, for cost effective supply chain operations.

Its instinctive design ensures an efficient, effective learning curve for setup and use.

Indications for use:

Europe: The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is intended to assist in the accurate control of robotic instruments during urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, general laparoscopic surgical procedures, and gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures.

US: The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is intended for use in laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair and cholecystectomy. The system is indicated for adult use, defined as 22 years old and older.

ABOUT DISTALMOTION

Distalmotion is a global MedTech company with a mission to empower access to the benefits of robotic surgery by simplifying operations with its DEXTER robot. The company aims to broaden access to robotic surgery for more surgeons and sites of care globally, including hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), to increase the number of patients who benefit from best-in-class minimally invasive care. Well-suited to any size OR, DEXTER is easily moved, quickly set up, and seamlessly integrated into existing procedures. DEXTER is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with a US office in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn/Twitter: @Distalmotion.

For media inquiries: ...

Attachments



ABOUT DEXTER AdventHealth Acquires Multiple DEXTER® Robotic Surgery Systems by Distalmotion

CONTACT: Greg Roche Distalmotion +1 216 440 3775 ...