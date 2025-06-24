Amir Receives Phone Call From Sudanese Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan HE Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.
During the phone call, His Excellency affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a stark violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the UN Charter.
His Excellency also stressed his country's absolute rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on HH the Amir to exercise self-restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.
For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to His Excellency for his sincere fraternal feelings and valued solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.
