Eplus Recognized As Innovator Partner Of The Year At Pure Storage Annual Pure/Partner Forum

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has been recognized by Pure Storage as its 2024 Innovator Partner of the Year at Pure Storage's annual Pure//Partner Forum in Las Vegas.

The Innovator Partner of the Year award was presented to ePlus for fully embracing innovation with Pure-and demonstrating leadership in selling the platform, AI, developing joint solutions, launching standout marketing campaigns, or achieving exceptional customer results.

ePlus Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) is a powerful offering that combines Pure Storage Evergreen//One with ePlus' managed services capabilities, including technical expertise, around the clock support, and dedicated customer success resources. Pioneered by ePlus in collaboration with Pure Storage, it allows organizations to leverage enterprise storage platforms without making upfront capital investments, simplifying data storage planning by providing a flexible, customized, utilization-based subscription model.

"We are ecstatic to receive the Innovator Partner of the Year Award from Pure Storage, which is tremendous validation of the innovative work we have done to provide creative data solutions to our customers," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software, leading partnerships, marketing, and strategy at ePlus. "Organizations have unique requirements when it comes to consuming and procuring technology, especially where data access and storage is concerned. The beauty of ePlus STaaS is that it provides a simplified and efficient way to achieve what they need now without having to predict the future. We're thankful to Pure Storage for their support and partnership as we continue to push the boundaries for our customers."

"At Pure Storage, we believe partnership is the catalyst for innovation and growth. This year's award winners have set a new standard by delivering transformative solutions and unlocking powerful business outcomes for our joint customers. We're proud to collaborate with such visionary partners who share our commitment to redefining what's possible in data storage and management." - Amy Fowler, GM Commercial, Pure Storage.

Pure Storage collaborates with partners around the world to help organizations modernize their data infrastructure and unlock the full value of their data. Each year, Pure Storage honors partners who go above and beyond-demonstrating exceptional commitment, delivering impactful solutions, and driving meaningful results for our shared customers.

For more information about the ePlus and Pure Storage partnership please visit: eplus/partners/showcase-partners/pure-storage

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,200 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED