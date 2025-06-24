Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Strikes Iran, Defies Trump’s Ceasefire Plea

2025-06-24 09:07:14
(MENAFN) Israeli fighter aircraft initiated a fresh series of air raids within Iran on Tuesday, defying US President Donald Trump’s direct request for Tel Aviv to hold back from targeting Tehran.

According to an Israeli public broadcaster, the jets targeted a radar facility situated near Iran’s capital city, Tehran.

An Iranian news agency confirmed that Israeli airstrikes hit Babolsar, a northern coastal city in Mazandaran province.

Meanwhile, media reported hearing two explosions north of Tehran immediately after the strikes.

These attacks followed the Israeli military’s claim of an Iranian missile assault, occurring shortly after a ceasefire between the two nations took effect earlier that day, despite Trump’s appeal urging Israel to avoid further airstrikes against Tehran.

