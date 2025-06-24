TAG1 And Pharmalogic Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Decentralized Lead-212 Generator Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the past 18 months, TAG1's generator design has been rapidly prototyped and incubated at the Missouri University Research Reactor (MURR) and MITC facilities. With the TAG1 Board formally approving the final clinical design, the company is now transitioning to scale-up and production, positioning itself to deliver reliable, high-purity Pb-212 through a decentralized, on-site generator model for radiopharmacies, hospitals, and therapeutic developers.

TAG1 begins scale-up to deliver high-purity Pb-212 via a decentralized, on-site generator model for clinical use

Post thi

"This partnership with PharmaLogic is a defining step forward as we scale our Pb-212 generator technology," said Sumit Verma, CEO and Founder of TAG1. "PharmaLogic's operational strength and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner as we move from concept to clinic with a solution that supports both emerging and established radiotherapeutic programs."

TAG1's technology is designed to mirror established generator models in nuclear medicine by enabling on-demand, local production of Pb-212. This decentralized approach is critical to overcoming isotope supply bottlenecks and supporting the growing number of biopharma companies advancing Pb-212-based therapies across oncology and rare diseases.

"We're thrilled to support TAG1's next phase of growth and help expand access to alpha-emitting isotopes like Pb-212," Etienne Montagut, President and CEO of PharmaLogic, added. "As the need for targeted radiotherapeutics continues to grow, strategic partnerships are essential to bridging innovation and clinical delivery."

PharmaLogic brings extensive experience in radiopharmaceutical development, regulatory compliance, and commercial-scale manufacturing across North America. With a robust network of radiopharmacies and a proven CDMO model, PharmaLogic will provide operational support for TAG1's transition from prototype to clinical-grade generator production.

The companies will continue working closely with pharmaceutical partners, academic institutions, and early innovators to deliver preclinical and clinical quantities of Pb-212 on demand, supporting the next wave of breakthroughs in targeted alpha therapy.

About TAG1 Inc.

TAG1 Inc. is a leading supplier of medical isotopes, specializing in the production of Lead-212 (Pb-212) for use in Targeted Alpha Therapies (TATs). The TAG1 Generator is a proprietary and innovative generator designed to unlock the supply of Pb-212 for pre-clinical and clinical trials of targeted alpha therapies utilizing this vital radioisotope. With a mission to improve cancer treatment through innovative nuclear medicine, TAG1 Inc. is dedicated to advancing the radiopharmaceutical supply chain and supporting the development of groundbreaking therapies. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. With decades of industry expertise and a robust network of more than 45 facilities across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and Norway, PharmaLogic delivers comprehensive solutions spanning development, manufacturing, and distribution of both clinical and commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical products, all in accordance with the highest quality and regulatory standards.

Our rapidly expanding diagnostics business leverages advanced technologies to enhance patient access to novel diagnostics in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In the therapeutic segment, PharmaLogic is the world's only cGMP-compliant CDMO currently manufacturing and distributing a commercial radiopharmaceutical therapeutic to more than 30 countries across the globe.

PharmaLogic is dedicated to enabling global patient access to radiopharmaceuticals through strategic development partnerships with industry innovators, advancing the future of the field and supporting our partners throughout the product lifecycle. For more information, visit radiopharmacy and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE TAG1, Inc.