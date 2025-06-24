403
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 24th June 2025
Crude oil futures have pulled back from recent highs near USD 78.50 per barrel, retreating to a range between USD 65 and USD 67 following President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, a critical hub for global oil supply, has removed much of the risk premium that propelled prices upwards in the context of fears of wider conflict and supply disruptions.
The ceasefire has eased market concerns over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which an important share of global oil exports transit. However, any breach of the ceasefire or fresh regional instability could rapidly reignite concerns and drive prices to the upside.
While the immediate easing of geopolitical risk is expected to weigh on prices in the short term, risks remain with traders maintaining a watchful eye on developments in the Middle East. The mark’t’s sensitivity to political developments means that any resurgence in tensions could swiftly alter the outlook, keeping crude prices vulnerable to sudden swings.
In the US, upcoming crude inventory data could also affect the market. Larger-than-expected inventory draws could support the market and help fuel demand expectations, potentially limiting the current declines.
