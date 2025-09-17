General Assembly Bahrain Connects Top Talent With Leading Employers At A Successful Career Fair

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) General Assembly Bahrain reinforced its mission to bridge the digital skills gap and build a future-ready national workforce by hosting the fourth edition of its Tech Hire Career Fair. The event connected GA job-ready graduates with 14 leading employers in a high-impact forum that reaffirmed Bahrain's growing position as a regional hub for tech talent.

Held in collaboration with strategic partners The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the event created a powerful platform for connecting GA graduates with a diverse mix of employers - including startups, international firms, family businesses, and government initiatives.

Participating companies brought different opportunities in Software Engineering, Data Analytics, UX Design and more featuring roles such as Full Stack Developer, Backend Developer, Research and Data Analyst and UX Designer.

All training programs completed by the graduates are fully supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen),and comes in line with Tamkeen's strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability, and supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

Ahmad Fakhr, Outcomes and Partnerships Manager at General Assembly Bahrain, commented:“The success of this edition reflects our deep commitment to equipping Bahrainis with future-ready skills and connecting them to meaningful career opportunities. Our graduates demonstrated both technical and professional readiness, which is exactly what we strive for - to make Bahrainis the preferred choice in the digital job market.”

Ms. Marwa Al Eskafi, Director- workforce, enterprise and startup enablement at Tamkeen, praised the Academy's efforts in building a strong national workforce, stating:“Tamkeen is proud of its strategic partnership with General Assembly Bahrain. Together, we have enabled Bahraini talents to access future focused jobs and strengthened the competitiveness of our national economy.”

The event was hosted at BIBF's campus, which serves as the permanent location for General Assembly's classes, reflecting the strong and productive collaboration between the two institutions in advancing digital and professional education in Bahrain.

-END-

About General Assembly:General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.