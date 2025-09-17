Kerala Family Forgets Child In Movie Theatre While Chasing Lokah Tickets, Staff Helps Reunite Them

Thrissur: In an unusual situation, a family eager to watch the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah-Chapter 1 accidentally left their seven-year-old son behind at a cinema in Kerala incident unfolded at Devaki Cinemas in Guruvayur, where a teary-eyed boy was spotted by staff amid the packed crowd waiting for tickets. After speaking to him, the staff learned he had been separated from his family, who had all travelled together in a van. Unable to get tickets at Devaki, the family had moved on to another theatre in search of seats-forgetting that their child was still at the first venue. “When announcements inside the hall didn't bring anyone forward, we suspected the family may have tried their luck at another cinema,” a staff member told media.“The boy mentioned they had come in a van, so we alerted Appas Theatre nearby and asked them to announce about the missing child,” they added. The hunch proved correct. The family, hearing the announcement, rushed back and were reunited with the boy at the Guruvayur police station.

Lokah Smashes Records at Box Office

Meanwhile, the film has become the highest-selling Malayalam film on BookMyShow, recording an impressive 4.56 million ticket sales within just 19 days of release. The film has overtaken Thudarum (4.52 million), Manjummel Boys (4.32 million), and Empuraan (3.78 million) to claim the top spot. Other films in the top ten include Aavesham with 3.02 million tickets, Aadujeevitham with 2.92 million, Premalu with 2.44 million, ARM with 1.89 million, Marco with 1.81 million, and Guruvayoorambala Nadayil with 1.7 million tickets sold.