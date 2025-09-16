Qatar's Emir To Visit Jordan This Weekend: What Issues Are On The Table?
الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلدادعمنا | Donate Main navigation
- أخبار تقارير مقالات تحقيقات فيديو راديو البلد مشاريع نشاطات ومقابلات بودكاست عمان نت لايت English
Amman is preparing to welcome Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this weekend for an official visit during which he will meet with King Abdullah II. The trip comes at a sensitive moment, directly following the Doha summit that condemned Israeli attacks, raising questions about the key files the Qatari leader will bring to Jordan and the goals behind closer political coordination between the two capitals.
Building on the Doha Summit
The Emir's visit is also linked to efforts to activate the outcomes of the recent summit. Political condemnation of Israel is not enough on its own; it needs mechanisms for implementation. Discussions are expected to focus on how to translate the summit's resolutions into tangible action within the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as coordinated outreach to influential Western capitals. Given Jordan's well-established ties with Washington and Europe, Amman is seen as a vital partner in this mission-something Doha is keen to build on.
Palestinian Question at the Forefront
The Palestinian issue will likely dominate the talks, especially as the war in Gaza grinds on and tensions escalate in the West Bank and Jerusalem. Qatar plays a central role in mediations with Hamas and Israel, while Jordan directly feels the impact of instability in the Palestinian territories. This shared concern positions both Amman and Doha as critical players in shaping a stronger Arab stance-whether through securing a humanitarian truce or facilitating aid deliveries to Gaza.
Boosting Economic Cooperation
On the bilateral front, the visit could inject new momentum into Qatari investments in Jordan, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, and tourism. Supporting Jordan's economy, which remains under severe strain, may also be high on the agenda-potentially through central bank deposits or large-scale projects that generate much-needed jobs.
Regional Security and Internal Balances
The wider regional landscape, shaped by the war in Gaza, will also feature prominently in the discussions. Coordination between Amman and Doha on regional stability, energy security, and maritime routes is becoming increasingly necessary. At the same time, the issue of the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas may surface, especially following Jordan's recent decision to ban the Brotherhood while Qatar continues to back Hamas. Navigating this sensitive file will require careful balancing between Jordan's domestic security concerns and Qatar's regional role.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment