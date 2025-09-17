Arjan Bajwa To Shikhar Dhawan: A Look At Huma Qureshi's Rumored Relationships
Huma Qureshi is making headlines for her personal life amid rumors of a secret engagement to Rachit Singh. Though she's remained silent, here's a look at celebs she's been linked with.
Currently, Huma Qureshi's name is being linked with acting coach Rachit Singh. It's said that they are engaged. However, neither Huma nor Rachit has commented on this news.
Huma Qureshi started her Bollywood career with Anurag Kashyap's film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. According to media reports, they became quite close during the film's shoot. However, they never commented on these reports.
Huma Qureshi also had a thing for actor Arjan Bajwa. According to reports, they were dating each other, but then they broke up.
Huma Qureshi's name has also been linked with Shahid Kapoor. However, she never revealed how much truth there was to this news.
Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan's name is also on this list. It is said that Huma Qureshi was the reason for Sohail's divorce.
After this, Huma Qureshi's name was linked with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. However, she dismissed these as just rumors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment