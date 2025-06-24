Operation Sindhu: 268 More Indian Nationals Arrive In Delhi From Israel
The Israel leg of Operation Sindhu began on June 23, according to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
“268 Indian nationals who returned in the third flight from Israel were received by MoS Dr. L Murugan. The IAF C-17 flight from Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt landed in Delhi at 1100 hrs on 24th June. 594 Indians have returned so far from Israel as part of #OperationSindhu,” Jaiswal posted on X.Also Read | Israel-Iran war: TA 35 index of Israel stock market near 52-week high
Earlier, the Indian Air Force successfully evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Jordan as part of Operation Sindhu. A C-17 aircraft of the IAF landed in Delhi this morning, where the passengers were received by Minister of State L. Murugan.
The first group consisted of 161 Indian nationals from Israel, who arrived at 0820 hrs from Amman, Jordan.
“In response to heightened tensions in conflict-affected areas in West Asia, IAF C-17 aircraft commenced missions from Jordan and Egypt to extricate Indian nationals and citizens of friendly countries. The IAF remains committed as first responders to provide assistance within the country and across the globe in times of need,” according to the Air Force.Israel-Iran war
The conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on June 13 when Israel launched a major airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities under an operation codenamed "Rising Lion". In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile offensive, dubbed“Operation True Promise 3”, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production sites and key energy infrastructure.Also Read | Indian evacuees return home from Iran under Operation Sindhu
US President Donald Trump earlier today announced ceasefire between both Israel and Iran after US struck Tehran's three nuclear sites on Saturday evening.
