Three Security Personnel, Two Women Among Six Killed In South Waziristan Gunbattle
According to police sources, the casualties occurred when a rocket-propelled grenade struck a passenger vehicle during the crossfire.
The sudden eruption of violence sparked widespread panic in the area, forcing local residents to take shelter in their homes.
The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana, where they are receiving medical treatment.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Officials say security has been tightened, and efforts are underway to track down those responsible for the attack.
