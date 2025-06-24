Three Security Personnel, Two Women Among Six Killed In South Waziristan Gunbattle

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A deadly exchange of fire broke out between security forces and unidentified armed men in the Raghzai Imarkhel area of Birmal tehsil, South Waziristan, leaving six people dead, including three security personnel and three civilians, among them two women. Several others were injured in the clash.

According to police sources, the casualties occurred when a rocket-propelled grenade struck a passenger vehicle during the crossfire.

The sudden eruption of violence sparked widespread panic in the area, forcing local residents to take shelter in their homes.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Officials say security has been tightened, and efforts are underway to track down those responsible for the attack.